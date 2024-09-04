Global Medical Imaging Reagents Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The medical imaging reagents market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $14.06 billion in 2023 to $15.13 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing prevalence of diseases, growing aging population, expanding applications, regulatory approvals, strategic collaborations and partnerships.

The medical imaging reagents market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $19.52 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to personalized medicine, increasing focus on early disease detection, rising global burden of chronic diseases, expanding point-of-care imaging, integration of theranostics.

The increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the medical imaging reagents market going forward. Chronic diseases refer to conditions that last one year or longer and require continuous medical attention, which may worsen over time. Chronic diseases require medical imaging reagents to diagnose and detect diseases by visualizing organs and affected structures.

Key players in the medical imaging reagents market include General Electric Company, Lantheus Holdings Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bayer AG, Bracco SpA, Siemens AG, PerkinElmer Inc.

Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the medical imaging reagents market. Major companies operating in the medical imaging reagents market are focused on developing new solutions to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in March 2023, Aptamer Group PLC, a UK-based company that manufactures medical imaging reagents launched Optimer-Fc. It is made up of an Optimer binder coupled to an antibody's Fc domain, which enables a wide range of Optimer instruments to be used in IHC applications.

1) By Class: Contrast Reagents, Optical Reagents, Nuclear Reagents

2) By Technology: Nanoparticles, Fluorescent Dyes, Probes Radiopharmaceuticals, Fluorescent Proteins, Quantum Dots

3) By Modality: X-ray, CT Scan, Ultrasound, MRI Scan

4) By Application: Neurological Disorder, Cardiovascular Disorder, Cancer, Gastrointestinal Disorder, Musculoskeletal Disorder, Nephrological Disorder, Other Applications

5) By End User: Biotechnology Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies, Diagnostic Labs

North America was the largest region in the medical imaging reagents market in 2023. The regions covered in the medical imaging reagents market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Medical imaging reagents refer to the substances that are used by medical practitioners and researchers to enhance the visibility of the structures and organs to identify new development and diagnose or treat diseases. It is used to visualize structures or organs, allowing clinicians to better diagnose and identify diseases.

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global medical imaging reagents market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Medical Imaging Reagents Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on medical imaging reagents market size, medical imaging reagents market drivers and trends, medical imaging reagents market major players, medical imaging reagents market competitors' revenues, medical imaging reagents market market positioning, and medical imaging reagents market market growth across geographies. The medical imaging reagents market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

