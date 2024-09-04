Indonesia Records Investment Of 53.61 Billion USD In First Half Of 2024

(MENAFN- IANS) Jakarta, Sep 4 (IANS) Indonesia recorded an realization of 829.9 trillion rupiah (approximately 53.61 billion US dollars) in the first half of this year, with foreign and domestic investments contributing almost equally, according to Investment and Head of the Investment Coordinating Board Rosan Perkasa Roeslani.

Foreign investment amounted to 421.7 trillion rupiah, making up 50.8 percent of the total, while domestic investment reached 408.2 trillion rupiah, accounting for 49.2 percent, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The investment realization in the first half of this year has created 1,225,042 jobs," said Rosan on Tuesday.

With this achievement, Indonesia has reached 50.3 per cent of its 2024 target of 1,650 trillion rupiah in realised investment, which is crucial for maintaining economic growth above five per cent, Rosan added.