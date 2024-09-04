Five Dead, Three Injured In Afghanistan Road Accident

(MENAFN- IANS) Kabul, Sep 4 (IANS) At least five commuters were killed and three others in a traffic accident in east Afghanistan's Nangarhar province on Wednesday, said a spokesman for the provincial department.

The mishap took place after two passenger and a rickshaw collided with a tanker on the outskirts of the province's Surkh Rod district, said Basir Zabuli, spokesperson for the provincial police.

The injured have been shifted to the provincial hospital of Nangarhar for and all the deceased of the accident were members of the same family, it said, Xinhua news agency reported.

Road accidents due to reckless driving on congested roads and lack of traffic signs on dilapidated highways are a leading cause of deaths in the war-ravaged country.

Some 2,000 people lost their lives and about 6,000 others were injured following 4,270 road accidents in Afghanistan over the past 12 months.