North Macedonia's GDP Growth Speeds Up In Q2

(MENAFN- IANS) Skopje, Sep 4 (IANS) North Macedonia's economic growth picked up to 2.3 per cent in real terms in the second quarter (Q2) of this year, marking the highest growth rate in two years, the country's State Statistics Office (SSO) reported on Wednesday.

On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, the gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 0.8 per cent in Q2, according to the SSO.

It said the tertiary sector experienced the fastest growth, including areas such as arts, entertainment, recreation, service activities, and scientific and technical services.

In contrast, sectors such as agriculture, forestry, fishing, and mining and quarrying experienced negative growth during the same period, Xinhua news agency reported.

In the meantime, the export of goods and services declined by 3.4 per cent in nominal terms, while the import of goods and services fell by 5.2 per cent.