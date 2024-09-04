USX Cyber Introduces AI-Driven Critical Alert Analysis To Revolutionize GUARDIENTTM XDR Platform

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) VIENNA, Va., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

USX Cyber, a leader in cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions, announces the exciting integration of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) into its award-winning GUARDIENTTM XDR platform.

This transformative enhancement elevates how security alerts are analyzed, providing real-time, intelligent insights that empower organizations to effectively combat evolving threats.

"At USX Cyber, we are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of cybersecurity innovation," said Clyde Goldbach, CEO of USX Cyber. "Our integration of AI into the GUARDIENT platform not only improves the accuracy and speed of threat detection but also ensures that our clients are always one step ahead of potential cyber risks."

The AI-powered enhancement in GUARDIENT intelligently processes security alerts by assessing historical attack patterns, threat intelligence, and known indicators of compromise (IoCs).

This comprehensive analysis assigns a threat likelihood score, highlights relevant historical context, and offers actionable recommendations, enabling security teams to make swift, informed decisions.

Key Benefits of AI Integration:



Enhanced Efficiency: Automates alert analysis, significantly reducing time spent on triage.

Improved Accuracy: AI-driven assessments leverage extensive historical data for reliable threat detection.

Proactive Security: AI predicts and mitigates potential threats, supporting a forward-looking cybersecurity approach. Scalability: The AI-enhanced analysis adapts to organizations of all sizes, from SMBs to large enterprises.

The integration of AI into the GUARDIENT XDR platform underscores USX Cyber's commitment to delivering innovative solutions that protect businesses from the most sophisticated cyber threats.

By providing a unified platform that simplifies cybersecurity operations, USX Cyber continues to set new standards in the industry.

About USX Cyber:

USX Cyber safeguards American businesses with cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions. Committed to innovation and exceptional customer service, USX Cyber empowers its partners and clients to proactively defend against evolving cyber threats.

For more information, visit

or contact:

Media Contact:

Rod Volz

Chief Growth Officer

USX Cyber

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (828) 974-8696

SOURCE USX Cyber