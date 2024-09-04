BINSWANGER HIRES BROOKE OLDT AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF CORPORATE SERVICES

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Former Head of Global for Campbell Soup Company & Lutron Electronics, Oldt brings 20 years of experience managing complex corporate real estate portfolios

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Binswanger, an innovator in commercial real estate since 1931, today announced the appointment of Brooke Oldt as Senior Vice President of Corporate Services, effective immediately. In her new role, Oldt will work closely with Managing Partners, Jason Kramer and Josh Haber out of the firm's Philadelphia headquarters, to drive global strategic initiatives and enhance client services.

Formerly the Head of Global Real Estate at Campbell Soup Company for a decade and most recently, Lutron Electronics, Oldt brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success in managing complex real estate portfolios. Her expertise encompasses a broad range of functions, including corporate real estate strategy, operations, legal, and management, making her a valuable addition to Binswanger and its current and future clients.

During her tenure at Campbell's, Oldt was instrumental in overseeing the company's global real estate operations, optimizing their portfolio, and spearheading innovative real estate solutions. At Lutron, she played a key role in shaping their corporate real estate strategy and managing high-impact projects that aligned with the company's growth objectives.

"Brooke's extensive legal and business background and impressive leadership skills are a tremendous asset to Binswanger," said Jason Kramer. "Her deep understanding of global real estate dynamics and her strategic vision will be crucial as we continue to expand our corporate services and deliver unparalleled value to our clients."

Josh Haber added, "We are thrilled to welcome Brooke to our team and the firm. Her strategic thinking and comprehensive experience will greatly enhance our capabilities in managing complex real estate projects and provide innovative solutions to our clients locally, nationally, and globally."

Prior to her career in corporate real estate, Oldt worked as an attorney in Philadelphia representing franchisors and franchisees in business transactions, including franchise disclosure and regulatory compliance, franchise agreements, lease agreements, and commercial contracts.

Oldt expressed her enthusiasm about joining Binswanger, stating, "I am honored to collaborate with such a talented team and contribute to Binswanger's continued success and reputation. This is an incredible opportunity to leverage my experience as both a lawyer and corporate real estate executive for the past 20+ years in a new environment and drive forward-thinking real estate solutions to help other major companies and institutions."

About Binswanger

Binswanger, a global leader in full-service commercial real estate, has been helping its clients realize their full real estate potential since 1931. Founded by real estate innovator and pioneer, Frank Binswanger Sr., the company operates with the understanding that real estate has the ability to strengthen businesses and transform communities. The company offers a variety of services benefitting both owners and occupiers including global real estate brokerage, location consulting, investment sales, tenant representation, corporate advisory, strategic consulting, and a variety of management services. Having worked with more than half of the Fortune 500, the employee-owned company has long been known as the industry leader in the acquisition and disposition of industrial and commercial facilities around the globe. For more information, please visit .

Media Contact:

Nicole Finkbiner

215.448.6070

[email protected]

SOURCE Binswanger