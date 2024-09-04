Cetera Welcomes Experienced Husband And Wife Team To Cetera Wealth Partners

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Innovative Premier Services Joins Cetera From NEXT Financial Group

Cetera Financial Group , the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, announced that a seven-person team led by a husband and wife duo doing business as Innovative Premier Financial Services * (IPFS) has joined Cetera Wealth Partners. Led by Managing Partners David and Kate Frank*, the team provides comprehensive financial planning and advice to approximately 500 clients. IPFS serves clients who are focused on not just the accumulation of wealth, but also on legacy, estate and business planning.

"As we started a search to transition our business, Cetera immediately stood out for the breadth of options that we can offer our clients," Kate said. "Between the expert investment management research team, robust investment option lineup and industry-leading technology resources, it was clear that Cetera was the best fit for our clients and our business from every angle. What's more, Cetera embraces our culture and mindset as we focus on serving clients who believe in something bigger than themselves and beyond amassing wealth simply for their own gain."

"Cetera clearly understands and appreciates our business and goals, and we didn't have any other firms coming to the table with such a comprehensive plan and vision for the future," David said. "As we focused on growth of our business, Kate and I were both blown away by the extensive strategic growth resources Cetera provides. The marketing resources lead the industry in helping advisors grow organically and Cetera will be a critical strategic partner in our inorganic growth strategy as well. We are confident that our business will grow and thrive with Cetera in ways that would not be possible anywhere else in the industry."

"David and Kate are talented, dedicated and dynamic advisors whose commitment to their clients and their business is second to none," said Head of Advisor Channel Firms (CA, CWP and Summit) Tom Halloran. "I'm proud they've chosen to join Cetera Wealth Partners, where they will fit right in and find this to be their long-term professional home. I know this team will benefit greatly from the unique flexibility, resources and support and I look forward to watching this team grow their already thriving practice."

David and Kate have a combined 60 years of experience in the financial services industry and have served the Houston area since the early 1990s. Kate holds her Series 7, Series 66 and Series 65 registrations and currently leads growth and development of the insurance financial representatives at IPFS. She has served most of her career in a management capacity and focuses on educating people on how to potentially save substantial money over their lifetime using an economic and scientific model. David holds his Series 7, Series 24, Series 63 and Series 65 registrations and has dedicated his career to the education, development, implementation and promotion of programs that provide thoughtful and diverse products, strategies, designs and analysis for his clients. His professional history includes producing a financial talk radio show called "All Things Financial," as well as numerous public speaking engagements.

*Registered Representative offering securities through Cetera Advisor Networks, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera firms are under separate ownership from any other entity.

**Value approximated based on asset holding details provided to Cetera.

