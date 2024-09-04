Oomnitza Appoints Robert Potter As CEO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oomnitza , a leader in Enterprise Management (ETM), today announced the appointment of Robert Potter as its new chief executive officer (CEO). This follows the recent appointment of Victor Hwei as Oomnitza's chief officer and the recent appointment of Donna Wilczek as chief product officer .

"Our company has a bright future as we advance our innovation roadmap to transform IT Asset Management into our vision of ETM," said Potter. "I am excited to lead our highly skilled and passionate team as we deliver exceptional value to our customers and partners."

Potter has more than 25 years of executive leadership experience. As Oomnitza's CEO, he will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of the company's business, including customer success, innovation, product and commercial strategies, and operational excellence.

Prior to his appointment as CEO, Potter served as Oomnitza's interim chief revenue officer. His deep understanding of the company's operations and industry expertise will be invaluable as he guides the company forward. Potter is also a venture partner at SYN Ventures and has served in executive leadership roles at Mandiant, RSA/EMC, Symantec, IBM, and Lancope/Cisco. He is recognized as a leading expert in the field of cybersecurity.

"We are thrilled to welcome Robert as the next CEO of Oomnitza. He is a talented and dedicated leader with the skills, experience, and customer-first mindset necessary to accelerate Oomnitza's next phase of growth," said Art Coviello, board member at Oomnitza. "We are confident he is well-equipped to guide the company to new heights and ensure customer success over the long term."

Potter will succeed Arthur Lozinski, the company's founding CEO, who is leaving to return to his startup beginnings. Lozinski will continue to serve as a board member.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I extend our gratitude to Arthur for his entrepreneurial vision in starting Oomnitza," continued Coviello. "His vision and leadership have been instrumental in building the company and ETM category into what it is today, as well as recruiting such a strong management team."

"With my departure, I leave Oomnitza in good hands and am grateful to all of the Oomnitza colleagues and customers I've had the pleasure to work with through the years," said Lozinski. "I am confident the business will continue to thrive under Robert's leadership."

Ramin Ettehad and Trent Seed, Oomnitza's other co-founders, will continue to play key roles in the company with Ettehad serving as chief evangelist and Seed serving as chief architect. Their combined expertise and dedication will be instrumental in driving Oomnitza's future success.

About Oomnitza

Oomnitza provides an Enterprise Technology Management (ETM) solution that empowers enterprise IT organizations to scale by orchestrating and automating processes across siloed technologies. Our modern IT Asset Management (ITAM) platform integrates with IT, security, and business systems to aggregate multi-source data into an accurate and actionable asset inventory for better technology data hygiene and audit readiness. We enable organizations to confidently automate their technology workflows using standardized applications and low-code/no-code workflows to reduce manual tasks, service tickets, security risks, and redundant technology spend. Learn more at Oomnitza . Follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube .

