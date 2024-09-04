CIBC Mellon, UPP & IMCO To Host Student Investment Fund Conference On October 7, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Student Fund Participants and Leaders Invited to Join Leading Institutions and Investment Professionals in Toronto

TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Today CIBC Mellon, University Pension Plan Ontario (UPP) and Investment Management Corporation of Ontario (IMCO) announced that on the afternoon of October 7, 2024 they will bring together leaders from student-managed investment funds, university sponsors, and leading investment industry professionals for a event to and share insights.

The event will gather students active in asset and investment management clubs and courses at Canadian Universities to gain insights into future career opportunities in Canada's vibrant institutional investment space.

Hosted at CIBC Square, this conference will feature opportunities to consider different student investment fund approaches, career insights from accomplished industry leaders, a macroeconomic update and a case competition. Winners of the case competition will receive cash prizes totaling $5,000, sponsored by IMCO, UPP and Mawer Investment Management

"We are excited to join UPP and IMCO in launching this forum for future leaders of Canada's investment industry.

We believe in providing opportunities for post-secondary students to build their knowledge and apply what they've learned in a real-life setting," said Richard Anton, Chief Client Officer, CIBC Mellon. "We are committed to investing in emerging talent, which includes creating opportunities for students to interact with experienced leaders."

"We are delighted to be a part of this conference, bringing together the bright minds of tomorrow's investment leaders with seasoned industry professionals. Through IMCO's student internship program and other year-round initiatives, we are dedicated to providing students with hands-on experience and knowledge they need to thrive in the investment industry. This conference serves as a natural extension of that commitment, offering a unique platform for networking and learning," said Gayle Fisher, Chief Corporate Officer, IMCO.

"Canada has an amazing pool of talent, thanks to the high quality experiences and education available at our leading Universities," said Aaron Bennett, Chief Investment Officer, UPP.

"Events like this give us a chance to reach early talent, propel aspiring financial leaders forward, and showcase some of the amazing career prospects available at the innovative pensions and asset managers active in this market. I look forward to presenting at this exciting event."

Student investment fund sponsors and schools interested in participating can reach out to CIBC Mellon by completing this short intake form.



University Pension Plan was created with the vision of a strong sector-wide defined benefit pension plan to guarantee sustainable pensions to members – now and for generations to come. As of year-end 2023, we proudly serve over 40,000 working and retired members across four Ontario universities and 12 sector organizations–with four more participants joining in the next two years–and manage $11.7 billion in pension assets. Contributions to the Plan are funded equally by members and employers. UPP is designed for growth, our doors are open to all employers and employees within Ontario's university community

The Investment Management Corporation of Ontario (IMCO) manages $77.4 billion of assets on behalf of our clients. Designed exclusively to drive better investment outcomes for Ontario's broader public sector, IMCO operates under an independent, not-for-profit, cost recovery structure. We provide leading investment management services, including portfolio construction advice, better access to a diverse range of asset classes and sophisticated risk management capabilities. As one of Canada's largest institutional investors, we invest around the world and execute large transactions efficiently. Our scale gives clients access to a well-diversified global portfolio, including sought-after private and alternative asset classes.

CIBC Mellon is a Canadian company exclusively focused on the investment servicing needs of Canadian institutional investors and international institutional investors into Canada. Founded in 1996, CIBC Mellon is 50-50 jointly owned by The Bank of New York Mellon (BNY) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC). CIBC Mellon's investment servicing solutions for institutions and corporations are provided in close collaboration with our parent companies, and include custody, multicurrency accounting, fund administration, recordkeeping, pension services, exchange-traded fund services, securities lending services, foreign exchange processing and settlement, and treasury services. As at June 30, 2024, CIBC Mellon had more than C$2.8 trillion of assets under administration on behalf of banks, pension funds, investment funds, corporations, governments, insurance companies, foreign insurance trusts, foundations and global financial institutions whose clients invest in Canada. CIBC Mellon is part of the BNY network, which as at June 30, 2024, had US$49.5 trillion in assets

under custody and/or administration. CIBC Mellon is a licensed user of the CIBC trade-mark and certain BNY trade-marks, is the corporate brand of CIBC Mellon Global Securities Services Company and CIBC Mellon Trust Company, and may be used as a generic term to refer to either or both companies.

