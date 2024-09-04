(MENAFN- PR Newswire) EDISON, N.J., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, September 14, Hackensack Meridian Foundation will host its annual gala and publicly launch its Be The Difference campaign at Lincoln Center in New York City. The event will honor campaign co-chairs Peter Cancro, founder and CEO of Jersey Mike's, and Eli Manning, former New York Giants quarterback and 2x Super Bowl MVP. Hugh Jackman, Academy Award®-nominated, and Tony-Award winning performer will join as the special guest performer, and Jon Stewart – comedian, writer, producer, director, political commentator, actor and television host – will emcee the event.

"I am honored to host Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation's Gala and Be The Difference Campaign Launch this year," said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. "This gala is sure to be a memorable one, as we honor our visionary co-chairs, Peter Cancro and Eli Manning. Both Peter and Eli have done so much to support our mission to transform health care and kick off our Be The Difference campaign to innovate health care, which will enable us to continue to meet the needs of patients today and in the future."

Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation's Be The Difference campaign is built upon four pillars, each designed to support Hackensack Meridian Health's vision for New Jersey in their own distinct ways: better delivery of patient care; revolutionizing medical education and supporting the nursing profession; accelerated research and discovery; and more equitable access to advanced care.

"I am thrilled to celebrate our Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation Gala and the launch of Be The Difference , which is poised to transform health care in New Jersey. This philanthropic initiative is profoundly significant, and the unwavering support from our dedicated friends, supporters and partners means the world to us," said Joyce P. Hendricks, president and chief development officer, Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation. "With their generosity, we have accomplished truly remarkable feats, pushing the boundaries of health care excellence. We look forward to a wonderful evening honoring the work of Eli Manning and Peter Cancro, our esteemed campaign co-chairs, whose leadership and commitment are driving forces behind our success."

"We are proud to serve as Be The Difference campaign co-chairs and honored to be recognized at the Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation gala this year," said Peter Cancro and Eli Manning. "Every day, Hackensack Meridian Health provides leading-class care to patients all around the state and to those who travel to New Jersey for specialized care. We have experienced such great support of our mission and know we can rely on our communities to continue to make a positive impact on health care for generations to come."

Cancro, a 1975 graduate of Point Pleasant Beach High School, began his business career at Mike's Subs in 1971. As a 17-year-old, he made the bold decision to forgo a college football scholarship to purchase Mike's Subs. He attributes much of his success to Rod Smith, his youth football coach and community banker, for making it all possible. In 1987, he renamed it Jersey Mike's Subs and embarked on a national expansion. Today, Jersey Mike's ranks number two in the Entrepreneur's 2024 Franchise 500, marking six years in the top 10. Peter's success is rooted in his philosophy of "Giving... making a difference in someone's life" by supporting charities, hospitals, schools and individuals. This belief is ingrained in Jersey Mike's culture, emphasizing the importance of supporting the local community.

Manning, former New York Football Giants quarterback and two-time Superbowl champion, retired after the 2019 season. As the Giants' starting quarterback from 2004 to 2019, Manning holds the franchise records for passing yard, touchdown passes and completions. He is recognized for twice leading the Giants to underdog Super Bowl victories against the New England Patriots' dynasty in Super Bowl XLII and Super Bowl XLVI. The former, which saw the wild card Giants defeat a Patriots team that was the first to win all 16 regular season games, is regarded as one of the greatest sports upsets of all time. Manning was named Most Valuable Player in both championships, making him one of five players to have multiple Super Bowl MVP Awards.

Since 2015, Eli has served as #TeamTKC Captain for Tackle Kids Cancer, a philanthropic initiative of Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation to raise much-needed funds for Hackensack Meridian Children's Health Children's Cancer Institute that supports pediatric cancer research, clinical trials, patient support programs and unique survivorship programs. Inspired by scout troops, youth sports teams and so many others, Manning launched Eli's Challenge, a fundraising initiative, to encourage and support grassroots group fundraisers. Since the inaugural year of Eli's Challenge in 2016, more than $1 million has been raised through community peer-to-peer fundraising, bringing the total amount raised for Tackle Kids Cancer to more than $25 million since its inception.

The Gala and Campaign Launch will be a black tie affair and will feature a high-end menu and entertainment. The event

is supported by the following sponsors: Platinum Sponsor - Jersey Mike's Subs; Presenting Sponsor - Ardent Health Services; Bernhard; Inserra Supermarkets, Inc.; and the physicians of RCCA - Regional Cancer Care Associates. Many other generous organizations have also supported at the Diamond, Gold, Silver and Bronze levels to help make the evening and campaign launch a success.

To purchase tickets to the Gala and Campaign Launch or sponsor the event, visit GiveHMH/BeTheDifference or contact the Strategic Events team at [email protected] .

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. The network has 18 hospitals and more than 500 patient care locations, which include ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, rehabilitation centers, urgent care centers, physician practice locations, and a fitness and wellness center. With more than 35,000 team members and 7,000 physicians, Hackensack Meridian Health is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy and committed to the health and well-being of communities throughout New Jersey.



The network's notable distinctions include having the only #1 ranked adult and children's hospitals in New Jersey, as ranked by U.S. News & World Report, 2024-25. Hackensack University Medical Center is nationally-ranked by U.S. News & World Report in eight specialties. To learn more, visit .

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH FOUNDATION

Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3), is the philanthropic division of Hackensack Meridian Health, a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. The foundation oversees fundraising for the network's three academic medical centers, two children's hospitals and seven community-based medical center foundations, as well as key initiatives, programs and services offered by Hackensack Meridian Health, including nursing support, behavioral health, children's health, Hackensack Meridian Health's Center for Discovery & Innovation and Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine.

Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation has been designated as both a High Performer Overall and Healthcare System High Performer by the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy (AHP) within their 2023 Report on Giving.



Visit

GiveHMH/Donate for more information.

SOURCE Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation