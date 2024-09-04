(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Ultrasound Device market Report, Forecast by Application, Technology, Types, End User, Countries and Company Analysis, 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe Ultrasound Device Market was valued at US$ 2.47 Billion in 2023 and will grow to US$ 3.95 Billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 5.36% from 2024 to 2032
Growth in the market is mostly being driven by the growing use of diagnostic imaging and advancements in ultrasound imaging technology in Europe's healthcare system. Because ultrasound technology has various advantages over other technologies, including non-invasiveness, cost-effectiveness, and speedier results, it is becoming more and more popular in the healthcare industry. Furthermore, because it does not involve magnetic fields or ionizing radiation, it is safer than other imaging techniques.
Growing Rate of Chronic Illnesses
Chronic diseases including diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular disease are on the rise due to an aging global population and the global spread of lifestyle-related factors like obesity, physical inactivity, and poor nutrition. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that chronic illness accounts for 71% of all fatalities worldwide, with cardiovascular illnesses accounting for 17.9 million deaths annually.
Because of this, prevention should be prioritized at both the early detection and routine monitoring stages. This is because the market for ultrasound equipment is developing as a result of the increasing burden of chronic diseases. They not only assist discover anomalies that would not be easily noticed otherwise, but they also make it possible to visualize inside organs without invasive surgery or expensive charges.
Ultrasound waves are used in echocardiography, a form of diagnostic procedure, to create images of the heart. It is frequently used to diagnose and track cardiovascular issues, including cardiomyopathy, congenital heart abnormalities, and valve diseases. Similarly, ultrasound is frequently used in the early diagnosis and staging of various malignancies, including those of the breast, liver, and even the prostate.
In the upcoming years, the market for ultrasound devices will grow due to the need for more diagnostic procedures brought on by an increase in the prevalence of chronic illnesses. Awareness of these benefits as well as the availability of advanced imaging systems that provide higher-quality images may also contribute to the market's growth. Healthcare sectors throughout the world are adopting more ultrasonic devices as a means of combating the chronic disease epidemic, which will make them key players in the global ultrasonic device market.
Acceptance of Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technologies
The collection, processing, and interpretation of ultrasonography images are being revolutionized by AI and ML, which will enhance patient outcomes, workflow effectiveness, and diagnostic accuracy. Artificial intelligence algorithms can reduce the time and effort required for manual ultrasound picture interpretation by automatically analyzing the images, detecting abnormalities, and providing quantitative values.
AI-enabled ultrasound systems, for example, can use ultrasound pictures to estimate the risk of breast cancer, assess the severity of carotid artery stenosis, and automatically discover and classify liver diseases. In addition to improving diagnosis speed and accuracy, these AI-assisted tools lower inter-observer variability by standardizing the interpretation of ultrasound pictures in the market for ultrasound devices.
AI may also make it easier to use ultrasounds for new purposes, such as elastography, 3D imaging, and contrast-enhanced ultrasounds, which can be more useful in clinical settings and provide more diagnostic information. Production of portable handheld ultrasonography devices, intended for use at point-of-care when diagnoses must be made immediately, is also supported by the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques.
This allows for immediate treatment decisions. In situations when resources are limited or in times of emergency when conventional ultrasonic equipment might not be instantly available, these devices might be extremely useful. It is anticipated that when AI/ML technology is used more widely in the ultrasound device market, new development will take place. This will produce more sophisticated, intelligent, and user-friendly systems that can improve outcomes and patient care.
Germany Ultrasound Device Market Overview:
In the worldwide ultrasound device industry, Europe accounted for a sizeable portion of the market. The superior healthcare infrastructure and technology capabilities of the region are responsible for this proportion. Modern medical facilities and substantial healthcare spending are hallmarks of the well-established healthcare systems seen in European nations.
Germany accounted for a sizeable portion of the world market for ultrasound instruments. The aging population, rising investments in cutting-edge medical technology, and expanding knowledge of the advantages of early diagnosis are all responsible for this growth. Important companies in this area are actively participating to strengthen their market positions.
