Bravas Sets The Standard For Luxury Home Design With Strategic Repositioning And New Brand Identity

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- True home luxury today involves seamlessly integrating cutting-edge into homes, creating smart sanctuaries that anticipate a residents' lifestyle and needs, but achieving this requires expertise beyond the traditional skill set of architects and builders.In response, Bravas LLC is proud to announce it has undergone a major repositioning to become North America's foremost“Home Experience Designer” sitting as partners alongside homeowners, architects, builders, and interior designers to create intuitive luxury residential experiences that help clients live in harmony with their homes.The announcement was made at this year's CEDIA Expo in Denver, along with the unveiling of the company's new visual identity which is representative of the company's transformation and evolution. The new identity is designed to both elevate the presentation of Bravas as a luxury lifestyle brand while also communicating the transformational impact the company has on the lives of their clients.Why a Home Experience Designer is NeededArchitects, interior designers, and builders excel in creating the physical form of a home, focusing on design aesthetics, structural integrity, and functionality. Their training and expertise, however, often does not encompass the intricate nuances of smart home automation solutions. The planning, integration, and implementation of advanced automation features such as smart lighting control systems, motorized window treatments, climate management, Wi-Fi and network requirements, security, audio-visual setups, and energy efficiency solutions require specialized knowledge. This gap in expertise can lead to challenges in creating a truly integrated smart home environment, where all systems work harmoniously from the outset.Home Experience Designers DefinedBravas is defining what it means to be a Home Experience Designer (traditionally referred to as a custom home integrator). These smaller integrators were traditionally brought into projects as an afterthought, often called in toward the end of construction to install and configure smart home systems. This reactive approach can lead to suboptimal integration, as retrofitting technology into an existing structure can be both challenging and costly. However, as the demand for smart home automation has grown, and the sophistication and capabilities of these systems has become more complex, so too has the recognition of the integrator's role as essential from the very beginning. Bravas represents the forefront of this evolution, establishing a new era of home experience designers that now have a seat at the planning table alongside architects, builders, and interior designers.A recent industry survey's findings illustrate this importance. The data showed that 65% of architects and builders surveyed said they have the most difficulty with the initial design and planning of smart home integrations, installation and setup, and system testing. Furthermore, 61% of architects and builders said having better access to qualified and reputable professionals involved with automation integration planning is the largest reason preventing them from planning more smart home tech into their design/build projects.Furthermore, only 10% of consumers recently surveyed said their architect or builder could properly explain the role of technology automation for their home1. And 79% of consumers said they were not confident that their architect and builder had the proper knowledge to create a harmonious living environment within their home2.“Forging a strategic partnership between home experience designers and architects/builders is vital for modern luxury home construction,” stated Mark Goldman, Chairman & CEO of Bravas.“The expertise of home experience designers in smart home technology is essential for crafting intuitive living spaces. This principle is at the core of Bravas' mission, which is why we are evolving our brand and visual identity to underscore our pivotal role in shaping harmonious living environments.”For more information or to schedule a demonstration of Bravas' home experience design solutions please visit .About BravasBRAVAS is the foremost Home Experience Designer in the United States, completing 3,500+ projects over the past year in 45 states. Focused on the luxury residential sector, our national team partners with homeowners, architects, builders, and interior designers to create seamless residential experiences that help our clients live in harmony with their homes. Our suite of services span the essential elements of the contemporary residence, from lighting and shade, to sound and vision, climate and energy control, surveillance and security, and our unique lifetime concierge service. We are dedicated to harmonizing the relationship human beings have with their homes, one property at a time.###1: Bravas industry survey of smart home automation trends; April 20242: Bravas home consumer survey of smart home and living in harmony with your home; July 2024

