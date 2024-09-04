Ntirety Welcomes Allen Skipper As New Chief Revenue Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Allen Skipper, CRO, Ntirety

- Jim Parks, CEO, NtiretyAUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ntirety, the leader in comprehensive solutions for modern IT, announced the appointment of Allen Skipper as its new Chief Revenue Officer. Based in Jacksonville, Florida, Skipper will play a pivotal role in driving revenue growth and propelling the organization forward. The appointment of Skipper coincides with a broader expansion of the leadership team, reflecting Ntirety's immediate plans for innovation and accelerated growth.As Chief Revenue Officer, Skipper will oversee Ntirety's revenue growth strategy including sales, marketing and customer operations, and focus on maximizing revenue throughout the customer journey. Skipper joins Ntirety from Expedient, where he served as Vice President of Market Expansion & Strategic Alliances. In that role, he led the company's market expansion strategy, strategic partnerships, and new go-to-market programs. Prior to that, Skipper spent 18 years with Peak 10, where he led the data center and cloud computing company's commercial strategy including sales, marketing, and customer engagement.“We're excited to welcome Allen to the Ntirety team,” said Jim Parks, CEO. "His extensive experience and leadership will be instrumental in optimizing our revenue function and capturing new growth opportunities with our customers and partners. Allen's expertise will help propel Ntirety to new heights as we continue to innovate and expand."Ntirety's comprehensive solutions support modern IT organizations, providing exceptional managed services across data, infrastructure, and security and empowered by emerging technologies such as AI.About NtiretyNtirety is a leader in comprehensive managed services, partnering with organizations to modernize and secure today's complex IT environment. Ntirety's solutions span cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, data, and compliance, connecting mission-critical data across highly secure, available, and resilient environments. Learn how you can reduce risk, increase agility, and optimize IT spend at Ntirety .

