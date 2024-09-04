Global Low-Density Lipoprotein Test Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Low-Density Lipoprotein Test Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The low-density lipoprotein test market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $8.11 billion in 2023 to $8.46 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to research advancements in cardiovascular medicine, increased awareness of heart health, shift in treatment paradigms, clinical guidelines and recommendations, focus on preventive healthcare.

What Is the Estimated Market Size of The Global Low-Density Lipoprotein Test Market and Its Annual Growth Rate?

The low-density lipoprotein test market is projected to grow strongly, reaching $10.24 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing healthcare expenditure, aging population demographics, rise in cardiovascular disease burden, shift towards personalized medicine, healthcare policy and guidelines.

Growth Driver of The Low-Density Lipoprotein Test Market

The increasing cases of obesity are expected to boost the growth of the low-density lipoprotein test market going forward. Obesity refers to a medical condition characterized by the excessive accumulation of body fat, often resulting in an individual having a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or higher and is associated with various health risks and complications. A low-density lipoprotein (LDL) test is used in obesity to measure the level of LDL cholesterol in the blood.

Which Market Players Are Driving the Low-Density Lipoprotein Test Market Growth?

Key players in the low-density lipoprotein test market include Abbott Laboratories, Qiagen N.V., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Eurofins Scientific SE, Danaher Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

What Are the Dominant Trends in Low-Density Lipoprotein Test Market Size?

Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the low-density lipoprotein test markets. Major companies operating in the low-density lipoprotein test market are introducing innovative products to sustain their position in the market.

How Is the Global Low-Density Lipoprotein Test Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: LDL-C, LDL-P, LDL-B, Other Products

2) By Component: Kits, Reagents, Devices, Other Components

3) By Disease Type: Diabetes, Stroke, Atherosclerosis, Obesity, Dyslipidaemia, Carotid Artery Disease, Peripheral Arterial Disease, Angina, Other Disease Types

4) By Distribution Channel: Direct Tenders, Retail

5) By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Care, Research Laboratory, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Low-Density Lipoprotein Test Market

North America was the largest region in the Low-Density Lipoprotein Test market in 2023. The regions covered in the low-density lipoprotein test market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Low-Density Lipoprotein Test Market Definition

The low-density lipoprotein (LDL) test refers to a type of blood test that doctors employ to gauge a patient's bloodstream's LDL cholesterol levels. LDL testing can assess LDL levels independently or as a component of a lipid panel test. Low-density lipoprotein is an accumulation of cholesterol in the arteries that can contribute to heart attacks and strokes.

Low-Density Lipoprotein Test Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global low-density lipoprotein test market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Low-Density Lipoprotein Test Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on low-density lipoprotein test market size, low-density lipoprotein test market drivers and trends, low-density lipoprotein test market major players, low-density lipoprotein test competitors' revenues, low-density lipoprotein test market positioning, and low-density lipoprotein test market growth across geographies. The low-density lipoprotein test market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

