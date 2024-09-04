Power In Wellness Health Consultants' 2Nd Annual 5K: Promoting Healthy Living And Mental Wellness For First Responders

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BROOKLYN,, NY, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Power in Wellness Consultants proudly announces the 2nd Annual 5K Run/Walk, set to take place on Sunday, October 6, at Prospect Park (The Grecian Center, Lakeside Ave. & Parade Place). This event is dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of mental wellness and living a healthy lifestyle, particularly among first responders.The 5K was created in memory of NYPD Detective Dillon Stewart, who tragically lost his life in the line of duty on November 28, 2005. His widow, Leslyn Stewart, a registered nurse, co-founded Power in Wellness Health Consultants LLC with her niece, Rachel Nurse-Baker, also a registered nurse. Together, they established Power in Wellness Health Consultants LLC to address the unique wellness needs of first responders, who often face immense pressure and high-energy demands in their line of work."As a first responder myself, I understand the pressure and high energy of the job," says Leslyn Stewart, Co-Founder of Power in Wellness Health Consultants LLC. "We can get lost in our work and lose our sense of mental stability and wellness. We are here to let our fellow first responders know this is not the way to live."Power in Wellness Health Consultants LLC is committed to educating and raising awareness among first responder workers through various initiatives. Their services include event planning, wellness education, strategic planning, and relationship building. By organizing events like the 5K, Leslyn and Rachel aim to engage with at-risk communities and industries, promoting healthier and more balanced lifestyles.Proceeds from the 5K will go towards the Power in Wellness Health Consultants Scholarship, offered in partnership with the NOBLE NY Chapter Scholarship Fund 2025, as well as free workshops and webinars designed to continue educating the community on wellness and mental health.Special thanks to our sponsors, including the DEA, PBA, and New York Life, for their generous contributions and steadfast commitment to supporting the well-being of first responders and the wider community.Call for Additional Sponsors:Power in Wellness Health Consultants LLC seeks sponsors to help make this event successful. Sponsorship contributions will enable the organization to provide more scholarship funds and offer additional free workshops and webinars to first responders and the broader community. Interested sponsors can find more information and contact details on the Power in Wellness website.For more information about Power in Wellness Health Consultants and the 2nd Annual 5K, visitEvent Details:- Date: Sunday, October 6- Location: Prospect Park, The Grecian Center, Lakeside Ave. & Parade Place-Time: 8:00 AM Registration, 9:15 AM StartJoin us in honoring Detective Dillon Stewart's legacy by supporting a cause that prioritizes the well-being of those who dedicate their lives to serving others.

