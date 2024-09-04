Upcoming GCC-EU Summit Will Cap Strategic Relations -- Kuwaiti Official

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Khaled Al-Shemmari

RIYADH, Aug 4 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait's Assistant Foreign for GCC Affairs Ambassador Najib Al-Bader said on Tuesday that the forthcoming GCC-European Summit, due in Brussels, would cap the bilateral strategic relations.

The unprecedented upcoming summit will be a historic turning point in the Gulf-European relations as it will depict the two sides' adherence to establish a full-fledged partnership on the basis of mutual respect and confidence, said Ambassador Al-Badr, in a statement to KUNA, as he emerged from the 32nd meeting of the GCC-European Cooperation Committee's meeting.

He revealed that the commission's meeting addressed preparations for the summit, due in October 2024.

The distinctive ties between the GCC and the EU are not merely conventional relations; as they rise to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership, designed to establish a common future based on mutual interests and common values, he said, affirming that these relations would continue to grow amid the close cooperation between the two blocs.

The GCC-European relations have been substantially developing, he said, adding that the participants in today's meeting tackled the achievements and the challenges and means of boosting the mutual cooperation further at strategic levels, alluding to the aspiration to broaden the cooperation in the fields of security, economy, commerce, investment, communication, energy, digital transformation, cyber security, education and scientific research.

Moreover, the meeting addressed regional and international developments that warrant coordination and the bolstering of cooperation for sake of attaining security and stability in the region.

The GCC, founded in the early 80s of the past century, groups Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Oman and Bahrain. (end)

