Azerbaijan Digitalises Its Labor & Social Protection Services, Proactive Features Underway
Nazrin Abdul
The Ministry of labor and Social Protection of the Population
has successfully digitized 145 out of its 159 services.
Farhad Karimov, Deputy Director of the DOST Digital Innovation
Center, announced this at the "Paperless Government: Environmental
Impact of Digitalization and Innovation" event in Baku, part of the
"29 Climate Talks: Road to COP29" Program,
Azernews reports.
Karimov highlighted that 56 of these digital services now
operate proactively, marking an advanced stage of electronic
service delivery. Efforts are underway to transition additional
services to a proactive model.
He also noted that over 1.5 million users have registered on the
e-social platform, which is currently undergoing updates. A new
version of the platform will be launched soon.
