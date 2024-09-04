Kharkiv Paying Last Respect To 18-Year-Old Artist Veronika Kozhushko Killed In Russian Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv, parents, relatives, friends, representatives of the artists' community paid their last respect to 18-year-old artist Veronika Kozhushko, who died as a result of the Russian attack on August 30.

This was reported by an Ukrinform correspondent.

The funeral ceremony was attended mostly by young people – the girl's friends and fellow students. Veronika was a student at the University of Electronics, she was also fond of Ukrainian culture and volunteered for the of Ukraine and the Kharkiv Literary Museum.

Veronika's drawings were exhibited at the ceremony. As Ihor Kozhushko, Veronika's father told, there was always "creative chaos" in the girl's room.

"Veronika was not just a daughter for me. She was also a friend for me, she always shared the most personal things with me. But in terms of creativity, she had her own "world". She had her own room in which she locked herself and created," says Ihor Kozhushko.

The girl's parents were amazed at how many friends their daughter had. "She was a bright person. She was always smiling. She could gather any number of people around her. She could get to know and talk to everyone," her father recalls.

According to him, during the Russian attack, the girl was in the park, exactly 50 meters from the epicenter of the explosion. Veronika died of a severe penetrating wound in hospital.

"We had a busy summer, and every day we were together. We walked all over Kharkiv. Nika was an incredible person. She was very funny... Each of us would like to see Nika next to us again. She made drawing of all of us. And you can definitely say that whenever you met Nika, you could expect to have 2-3 drawings of yourself," says the girl's friend Valery Levchuk.

As reported, on August 30,18-year-old artist Veronika Kozhushko died as a result of Russian attack on Kharkiv.

A total of six people were killed that day as a result of strikes on Kharkiv, among them a 14-year-old girl. Aerial bombs hit near the playground and an apartment house. According to the regional administration, 97 people were wounded or injured.

On September 3, a 14-year-old schoolgirl, a migrant from Kupiansk, Sofia Hlyniana, was buried in Kharkiv.