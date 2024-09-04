Viphomelink Partners With Whisker Labs To Offer Ting Fire Prevention Program And Power Outage Alerts

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Partnership Establishes vipHomeLink as a Ting Distribution Partner to the Insurance Segment

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. company vipHomeLink Holdings, announced today a partnership with Whisker Labs to provide Ting, its market-leading electrical fire safety sensor and service, through vipHomeLink's homeowner engagement and prevention platform, to insurance carriers and their policyholders.

"We are perfectly aligned with the team at vipHomeLink in driving 'predict and prevent' solutions across the insurance industry," said Bob Marshall, CEO and Co-Founder of Whisker Labs. "As we experience extremely strong demand from many leading insurance carriers to distribute Ting to their policyholders, this partnership enables us to reach many more carriers and, most importantly, help their homeowners prevent catastrophic home fires."

Created by vipHomeLink, the vipHomeTM helps members more easily manage their home, simplifying the experience of homeownership. With tailored and timely reminders, a secure profile and Home Fitness IndexTM, the vipHome guides members to proactively maintain and care for their home. Offered through insurance carriers and other partners across North America, the branded solution helps make homes safer, more efficient and more valuable.



"The team at Whisker Labs has done an incredible job creating an effective and affordable device to prevent electrical fires," said Geoff Martin, President & Co-founder of vipHomeLink. "As the affordable and scalable multi-peril prevention platform serving the insurance industry, we are uniquely positioned to provide the Ting program to insurance carrier partners through our vipHomeLink platform."

Ting is a DIY sensor that plugs into a homeowner's wall outlet and enables intelligent detection and mitigation of hazards before they can start a devastating home fire. Ting also offers features like power outage alerts, hazardous utility power notifications, and frozen pipe prevention.

With nearly 900,000 sensors installed to date, Ting is reaching 50,000 new homes per month through rapidly expanding partnerships with insurance carriers. It is proven to prevent 4 out of 5 home electrical fires, dramatically reducing home fire losses for both homeowners and their insurance carriers.

About vipHomeLink

The vipHome is a digital home management solution that helps homeowners maintain, organize, and improve the safety, efficiency, and value of their homes. The Company markets its platform with insurance companies and other corporate partners to drive engagement with homeowners, prevent home insurance claims, and increase retention. The solution simplifies homeownership and drives better home maintenance and safety through expert content, tailored home recommendations, and personalized reminders to members on the platform. For more information, visit viphomelink

About Whisker Labs

Whisker Labs develops cutting-edge sensor technology to protect families, homes, and communities by predicting and preventing electrical fires while also monitoring the resiliency and safety of the U.S. electrical grid. Through a single, DIY sensor plugged into a wall outlet, Ting, Whisker Labs' flagship solution, enables intelligent detection, localization, and mitigation of hazards before they can start a fire. As one of the fastest growing grid IoT networks, Ting is proven to prevent ~80% of home electrical fires, reducing home fire losses and saving lives across the U.S. every day. For more information visit .

Contacts:

Geoff Martin

President & Co-Founder

vipHomeLink Holdings, Inc.

[email protected]

Emily Degnan

Branded Agency (on behalf of Whisker Labs)

[email protected]

(773) 610-1769

