Acer Debuts New Swift Copilot+ Pcs Powered By Intel Core Ultra Processors (Series 2)

Editor's Summary:



Acer's latest Swift Copilot+ PCs powered by the Intel® CoreTM Ultra processor (Series 2) feature new advanced capabilities for incredible AI-heightened performance with an integrated NPU that contributes up to 48 TOPS AI performance and up to 29 hours of playback[1]

on the Swift 14 AI

The Swift 14 AI and Swift 16 AI laptops have been meticulously crafted with premium, ultra-slim aluminum designs, resulting in a stunning aesthetic that perfectly blends form and function

Swift devices come with up to 3K

OLED

resolution panels with high color accuracy and touchscreen

options Both new laptop lines support Acer-designed

AI apps to promote learning, productivity, and security, and will receive free updates to Copilot+ PC experiences later this year[2]

BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today launched new Swift 14 AI and Swift 16 AI Copilot+ PCs[2], its first Swift models

powered by new Intel® CoreTM Ultra processors (Series 2). The ultra-sleek, striking laptops are equipped with the latest in all-new processing capabilities and deliver up to 48 Trillions of Operations Per Second (TOPS) NPU AI performance to handle power-demanding AI workloads.

"The debut of the newest Intel Core Ultra processor-powered AI PCs from Acer is bringing meaningful improvement to customers' lives," said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, Acer Inc. "The latest Swift Copilot+ PCs are set to deliver new AI experiences that will help Acer customers better organize, enjoy, and accomplish more at home, school and work."

"Today's fast-paced work environment demands a laptop that delivers exceptional performance, long-lasting battery life, and advanced security features, all while harnessing AI capabilities to boost productivity. Powered by our all-new Intel Core Ultra processors, the Acer Swift 14 AI and Swift 16 AI meet and exceed these demands with a combination of great hardware design and power-efficient compute thanks to the long-time collaboration between Acer and Intel," said Michelle Johnston Holthaus, Intel executive vice president and general manager, Client Computing Group.



Powerful AI Processing with Advanced Security Features

The new Acer Swift 14 AI (SF14-51/T) and Swift 16 AI (SF16-51/T) deliver best-in-class AI performance with new Intel Core Ultra processors that optimize processing across the CPU, built-in Intel®

ArcTM graphics, and next-gen neural processing unit (NPU) to accelerate AI workloads. As a result, the new laptops can accelerate generative AI tasks and creations with ease. They also feature new P-cores and E-cores designed for uncompromised performance while delivering exceptional power efficiency and battery life.

The new laptops safeguard users' digital assets with biometric security and several layers of protection built-in at the hardware and software levels. The new Intel® Partner Security Engine helps preserve data confidentiality and code integrity while maintaining high performance for demanding AI workloads.

Additionally, the Microsoft Pluton security processor ensures that they are both secured-core PCs providing chip-to-cloud security. These new Swift laptops come with Windows Hello that supports biometric login via fingerprint reader or through facial recognition by the 1440p QHD IR webcam. Plus, the laptops protect users with Acer User Sensing technology, which enables the proximity sensor adjacent to the webcam to detect the user's presence, automatically lock the screen when the user moves away, and wake up the device when the user returns.

Premium Design and Features

The new laptops' performance and capabilities complement the premium chassis and sleek, modern designs. The aluminum cover boasts a stylish icon with a dynamic iridescent effect, while the touchpad illuminates with an AI Activity Indicator when the NPU is utilized or if Copilot is activated. Both new laptop lines can be easily opened with a single hand thanks to expert engineering and smooth 180-degree hinges. Plus, both are easy to carry by hand or in a bookbag thanks to their thin and light designs.

Equally as stunning as the laptops' design are their gorgeous OLED displays that provide ultra-smooth playback with a 90 Hz refresh rate, brilliant DCI-P3 color accuracy, and HDR TrueBlack 500 certification. The Swift 14 AI is available with a 14-inch 3K or 2K OLED resolution display, while the Swift 16 AI line features a 16-inch 3K OLED panel, all of which are Eyesafe 2.0 certified. In addition, both laptop lines are available with an IPS touch display option for intuitive on-screen controls using a pen or fingertip.

Acer AI Apps Help Customers Enjoy, Do More

Acer brings intelligent AI solutions to users' fingertips that effortlessly streamline settings, optimize video presence and elevate communication. The laptops both feature a dedicated AcerSense key for one-touch access to helpful AI features such as Acer LiveArt. Acer Assist, an app that runs locally on the device to search through and summarize privately uploaded documents when security is paramount as well as help with PC-related troubleshooting.

AI-boosted conferencing tools include Acer PurifiedViewTM 2.0 and Acer PurifiedVoiceTM 2.0 to complement the 1440p QHD IR webcam and triple microphone array so users look and sound their best. Additionally, Copilot+ PC AI experiences will be available on the Swift devices through free updates coming this year[2].

Performance-Minded Technology Backed by Sustainable Design

The laptops are performance-minded throughout; they can be equipped with up to 32 GB LPDDR5X-8448 memory and up to 2 TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD for synergistic performance across various apps and conditions. The new laptops ensure fast and reliable connections via Wi-Fi 7 and BluetoothTM 5.4 as well as through the range of ports: including HDMI 2.1 and two USB Type-C supporting Thunderbolt 4.

The Swift 14 AI and Swift 16 AI continue Acer's Earthion

initiative and commitment to sustainable practices; they utilize post-consumer recycled

plastic in the device, ship with 100% recycled packaging, and are EPEAT Gold-registered.

Pricing and Availability

The Acer Swift 14 AI (SF14-51/T) will be available in North America in September, starting at USD 1,199.99; in EMEA in September, starting at EUR 1,199, and in Australia in September, starting at AUD 1,899.

The Acer Swift 16 AI (SF16-51/T) will be available in North America in October, starting at USD 1,199.99; in EMEA in December, starting at EUR 1,299, and in Australia in Q1 2025, starting at AUD 1,999.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via .

Visit Acer's Media Center

for product images and specifications, or visit the next@acer Press Room to see all announcements.

Specifications