Amir Sends Condolences To Custodian Of The Two Holy Mosques
Date
9/4/2024 10:02:48 AM
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the death of HRH Princess Latifa bint Abdulaziz Al Saud
