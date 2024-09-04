2024 Michigan Church Security Conference: 'Are You Prepared?'

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TROY,

Mich., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Michigan Church Security will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 9:00

a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the Troy campus of Kensington Church, 1825 E. Square Lake Road, Troy, MI, 48085.

The conference is sponsored by the Security Leaders Coalition (SLC) of Michigan. With the theme of "Are You Prepared?", the conference will feature presentations by four nationally recognized authorities on church security:



"The Biblical Basis for Church Security" by Kurt Owen, pastor, Real Life Church, and expert and trainer on executive protection.



"Conflict De-escalation with a Ministry Mindset" by John Riley, founder, Gentle Response, and former U.S. Army infantryman, retired Grand Rapids, Mich. police officer, and trainer on de-escalation techniques.



"Church Focused Study: Active Shooter Threat" by Ed Monk, co-owner, Last Resort, and retired U.S. Army officer, part-time police officer, and firearms trainer.

"When the Moment Chose Me: A Training Mindset" by Greg Stevens, retired Garland, Texas police officer who was awarded the Law Enforcement Medal of Valor for his actions ending the first ISIS attack on U.S. soil.

Doors will open at 8:00 a.m., and the conference will begin at 9:00 a.m. with a welcome by SLC President Mike Harvill and Oakland County Sheriff, Michael Bouchard. Lunch will be from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. with food available for purchase from food trucks in the church parking lot.

"With faith-based safety and security being such a new venture for houses of worship, most don't know where to turn to get information and training,"

Harvill said. "That's where the SLC comes in. We're here to help answer questions and provide guidance to houses of worship that are establishing safety and security ministries or are looking for more information to grow their existing ministries."

Admission to the conference is $65 per person, $50 per person for people from

SLC member churches, and $45 per person for groups of eight or more people from SLC member churches. For further information and to register for the conference, visit the SLC website at

.

Founded in 2015, the SLC is a faith-based non-profit organization whose members are leaders of safety and security teams at approximately 80 houses of worship in Michigan. The SLC is dedicated to helping houses of worship improve the safety and security of their congregations and to promoting relationships within the faith-based community. For further information, visit the

SLC website at .

