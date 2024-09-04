Introducing The Rockport House: A Victorian Retreat With Modern Luxuries In Cape Ann

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROCKPORT, Mass., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A meticulously renovated Victorian-era inn has re-opened its doors in the heart of Rockport, Massachusetts. The Rockport House is an exquisite property featuring a Main Inn, a Carriage House, and a private Cottage, each offering guests a captivating blend of vintage allure and contemporary luxury.



Just a short drive from Boston, the unique property promises the perfect getaway and a chance to experience the charm of the quintessential New England seaside town. Located at 17 Pleasant Street , The Rockport House is ideally situated a short walk from Rockport's picturesque waterfront and provides easy access to the town's serene beaches, eclectic dining scene, and celebrated art galleries. Guests can enjoy leisurely strolls along the scenic coastline, explore local shops, and immerse themselves in Cape Ann's rich cultural heritage.

Formerly the Pleasant Street Inn, The Rockport House has been meticulously restored to its historic grandeur with the help of architect CWC Design and design firm Winter Holben . Each room is thoughtfully fashioned to preserve its Victorian charm while adding modern amenities and comforts.

The Rockport House is an ideal host for romantic getaways, as well as family and group gatherings. With three unique buildings, beautifully landscaped and ample outdoor space, the property offers an idyllic setting for weddings and wedding parties:



The Main Inn features an elegantly designed common area, ten unique and exquisite single-bed studios, and two suites with full kitchens.

The Carriage House offers a more casual setting, with three two-bed studios, a single bedroom, and a beautifully appointed apartment with a full kitchen. The Cottage is a private 3-bedroom home with a patio and fire pit; the house is perfect for families, longer stays, or a getaway with friends.



The Rockport House is a meticulously restored Victorian-era Inn located in the quintessential New England seaside town of Rockport, Massachusetts. Originally built in the 1890s, the property offers a unique blend of vintage allure and modern luxury, allowing guests to immerse themselves in the timeless charm of Cape Ann. The Rockport House is owned and operated by Madbury Real Estate Ventures, a division of Madbury Capital .

