Man Sentenced To Death For Murdering Wife 10 Years Ago
(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) A man has been sentenced to death by the Uva Province High Court for murdering his wife 10 years ago.
The accused had attacked his 35-year-old wife with an iron rod and killed her in Badulla area in June 2010.
A personal dispute with the wife led to the murder.
The court found the accused guilty and sentenced him to death. (Colombo Gazette)
MENAFN04092024000190011042ID1108636021
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.