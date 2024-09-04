Man Sentenced To Death For Murdering Wife 10 Years Ago

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) A man has been sentenced to death by the Uva Province High Court for murdering his wife 10 years ago.

The accused had attacked his 35-year-old wife with an iron rod and killed her in Badulla area in June 2010.

A personal dispute with the wife led to the murder.

The court found the accused guilty and sentenced him to death. (Colombo Gazette)