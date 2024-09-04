Karunarathna Paranawithanage Sworn-In As An MP

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Karunarathna Paranawithanage was sworn-in as a member of the Ninth Parliament before Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, Tuesday.

After taking oaths before the Speaker, the new MP signed the Member roll placed in front of the Secretary General of the Parliament Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera.

Karunarathna Paranawithanage was appointed to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Thalatha Athukorala, who was a Member of Parliament representing the Samagi Jana Balawegaya in the Ratnapura District.

Paranawithanage represented the United National Party as a Member of the Eighth Parliament.

During that period, he served as a Deputy Minister in the Ministries of Media and Parliamentary Affairs, Skill Development and Vocational Training and Provincial Council. (Colombo Gazette)