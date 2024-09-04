Summer Profiles: Recognising And Supporting Survivors Of Sexual Violence

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Conflict-related sexual violence has existed for as long as war itself – forever.

“It is a weapon of war. I would say it's a weapon of mass destruction. It is really maximising harm,” says Esther Dingemans, Executive Director of the Global Survivors Fund.

In Inside Geneva's final summer profile, we talk to a woman working to support survivors of sexual violence...from Sudan, to Ukraine, to Syria, or Chad.

“Young girls have been raped in front of their parents. Fathers are bound to chairs and forced to watch that. Or that an older – a woman in her 80s is raped in front of her son-in-law,” says Dingemans.

The 1949 Geneva Convention prohibits wartime rape and enforced prostitution. But even today there are few prosecutions. And what about the survivors?