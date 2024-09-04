Summer Profiles: Recognising And Supporting Survivors Of Sexual Violence
(MENAFN- Swissinfo)
Conflict-related sexual violence has existed for as long as war itself – forever.
This content was published on
September 3, 2024 - 10:00
2 minutes
Imogen Foulkes reports from Geneva for SWI swissinfo as well as the BBC.
“It is a weapon of war. I would say it's a weapon of mass destruction. It is really maximising harm,” says Esther Dingemans, Executive Director of the Global Survivors Fund.
External Content
In Inside Geneva's final summer profile, we talk to a woman working to support survivors of sexual violence...from Sudan, to Ukraine, to Syria, or Chad.
“Young girls have been raped in front of their parents. Fathers are bound to chairs and forced to watch that. Or that an older – a woman in her 80s is raped in front of her son-in-law,” says Dingemans.
The 1949 Geneva Convention prohibits wartime rape and enforced prostitution. But even today there are few prosecutions. And what about the survivors?
MENAFN04092024000210011054ID1108635987
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.