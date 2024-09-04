Biden Administration And Harris Economic Team Have Little Or No Business Experience New Study Finds By Committee To Unleash Prosperity

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A just-released study by Unleash Prosperity of the top 60 officials in the

Biden-Harris administration officials who deal with economic, finance or commerce-related issues relevant to their positions of influence finds that less than one in ten has substantial business experience in the private sector.



The study of the Biden-Harris top level team of decision makers - including

the president and the vice president, cabinet members, regulatory officials, and top White House advisers, discovered that roughly six in ten have virtually no business experience at all. Almost none have run businesses.





The average number of years of business/industry experience is 3.2 years. The median years of business experience in the

Biden-Harris administration officials dealing with the economy, commerce and finance is zero.



The lack of business experience starts at the very top:



President Biden, Vice President Harris and Vice presidential nominee have virtually zero business experience.



The vast majority of the

Biden-Harris economic/commerce team members are professional politicians, lawyers, academics, community organizers, or other government employees.



By contrast, the average Trump cabinet member had 13 years of business experience, and the median years of experience was 8. A breakdown of this analysis is available on our

website .

The business experience numbers are no more promising as we preliminarily examine the

Kamala Harris economic campaign advisory team:

Only one of the top six appointees whose careers we inspected (her chief of staff, Lorraine Voles) had extensive business experience - defined as 10 or more years. And only two of the six had any business experience whatsoever. The rest had

careers in government and law.

