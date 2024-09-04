Acer Launches Ultraspeed Nitro Displays With Refresh Rates Up To 600 Hz

Editor's Summary:



Three new Nitro gaming monitors offer next-level gaming visuals with 24- and 27-inch panels, ultrahigh refresh rates of up to 600 Hz, and AMD FreeSyncTM Premium certification

New Acer CS322QK smart monitor features 4K Ultra HD resolution, with HDR 10 and 98% DCI-P3 color gamut support for true-to-life colors and details on screen

The versatile Nitro GS272U M combines a WQHD (2560x1440) display and 180 Hz refresh rate, ideal for smart applications and intense gaming sessions Both smart monitors leverage the WebOS platform for seamless task execution and smooth viewing experiences without having to connect to a PC

BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today announced a host of Nitro gaming and smart monitors, expanding its display portfolio suited for a wider range of users and applications.

The new Acer Nitro gaming monitors deliver high-definition resolution with blazing refresh rates of up to 600 Hz, placing these models among the fastest in today's market. These also feature rapid response times of

up to 0.1 ms and AMD FreeSyncTM Premium technology for smooth, tear-free gaming.

Both the new Nitro and Acer smart monitors include features that enhance user convenience and usability when working or streaming content directly from the devices, including the built-in WebOS platform, screen-mirroring technology, and Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support.

Nitro "UltraSpeed" Displays

The new Nitro gaming monitors target gamers seeking next-level gameplay, looking for better gameplay, additional features, and immersive experiences. Models are available in two 27-inch and one 24-inch sizes, all with AMD FreeSync Premium compatibility, engineered to ensure smoother frames by minimizing screen stuttering and tearing. These "UltraSpeed" monitors bring their A-game by combining high-resolution panels, fast refresh rates, and blazing response times.

The 24-inch Nitro XV240 F6 is an FHD-resolution monitor with a blazing 600 Hz refresh rate and up to a 0.1 ms G-to-G response time, making it among the fastest gaming displays currently available. It boasts a VESA DisplayHDRTM 400 certification and supports 95% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut to ensure stunning brightness and color reproduction.

The Nitro XV270 F5 is one of the 27-inch gaming monitors featuring an FHD (1920x1080) IPS panel with a 520 Hz refresh rate, and a response time of 0.5 ms G-to-G that puts players right in the center of the action. The HDR10-certified display offers outstanding colors and frames, with 400 nits peak brightness and a 100,000,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio.

Rounding out the latest gaming displays is the Nitro XV270U F5, with a 27-inch WQHD (2560x1440) IPS display, a 500 Hz refresh rate, and up to 0.5 ms G-to-G response time. With HDR10 and 99% sRGB color gamut support, combined with 250 nits brightness and a 100,000,000:1 contrast ratio, the display delivers blur-free images, phenomenal color reproduction, and realistic scenes in any gaming realm. All Nitro monitors come with a pair of HDMI and a display port to support up to WQHD gaming on the latest consoles.

Acer and Nitro Smart Monitors: All-in-One Screen Experience

Acer's new smart monitors

come

with WebOS built-in, allowing users to conveniently surf, work, and play, without having to open a laptop or connect to another device. WebOS also enables simultaneous task execution, smooth content playback, seamless user interface navigation, and content management. They also offer user-friendly features including Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support, Airplay and Miracast for wireless screen mirroring, and a RJ45 port for additional internet connection options.

The 31.5-inch Acer CS322QK smart monitor is great for those working from home or who enjoy streaming content. This 4K UHD IPS monitor with a 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 color range, HDR10 video standard, and 350 nit brightness provides immersive and visual experiences for individual or family-sized viewing.

The 27-inch Nitro GS272U smart monitor stands out from other smart monitors in its class as it combines WQHD (2560x1440) resolution and up to a 180 Hz refresh rate, making it an excellent gaming companion. Essential HDMI and display ports are made available on both smart displays, plus the addition of a USB Type-C port for added convenience and functionality.

Pricing and Availability

The Nitro XV240 F6 monitor will be available in North America in Q1 2025, starting at USD 599.99; in EMEA in Q1 2025, starting at EUR 899; and in China in Q4 2024, starting at RMB 4,999.

The Nitro XV270U F5 monitor will be available in North America in Q1 2025, starting at USD 799.99; in EMEA in Q1 2025, starting at EUR 799; and in China in Q4 2024, starting at RMB 4,999.

The Nitro XV270 F5 monitor will be available in North America in Q1 2025, starting at USD 599.99; in EMEA in Q1 2025, starting at EUR 699; and in China in Q4 2024, starting at RMB 4,999.

The Acer CS322QK smart monitor will be available in North America in Q4 2024, starting at USD 599.99, and in EMEA in Q4 2024, starting at EUR 899.

The Nitro GS272U M smart monitor will be available in North America in Q1 2025, starting at USD 349.99, and in EMEA in Q1 2025, starting at EUR 599.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via .

Visit Acer's Media Center for product images and specifications, or visit the next@acer Press Room to see all announcements.

Specifications