Trustgrid Brings End-To-End Decentralized Digital Ecosystem Solution To Department Of Air Force

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustGrid, an established leader in decentralized digital ecosystem solutions, has been selected by AFWERX for a Direct-to-Phase II contract focused on decentralized digital identity and communications to address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF). The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded. TrustGrid will start its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.

"As the need for self-sovereign digital ecosystems become critical for accessibility, privacy and security, we are honored with the opportunity to collaborate with DAF to protect the men and women who are serving our country," said Santosh Devaraj, CEO and Founder of TrustGrid Pty Ltd. "There is a much-needed paradigm shift happening in the way both private and public sectors operate within the digital ecosystem following years of mass cyber and identity crimes. With TrustGrid's decentralized solution already at work globally, we provide the leading-edge solution to support the Air Force in achieving their initiatives."

About TrustGridTM

TrustGrid enables government entities, enterprises, organizations, and individuals alike to create secure digital ecosystems anywhere in the world with sovereign control of data and maximized privacy. Leveraging industry standards for Decentralized Identity (DID), Verified Credentials (VC), and Web3 capabilities, TrustGrid's decentralized ecosystem simplifies and secures the management of shared information and peer-to-peer communications and transactions. TrustGrid delivers superior confidentiality, enabling access to and use of critical data while maintaining the privacy and security of individuals and organizational data.

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit .

About AFWERX

As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 370 military, civilian and contractor personnel at five hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed over 6,100 new contracts worth more than $4 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit:

