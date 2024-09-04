Acer Introduces The Iconia X12 AMOLED Tablet For Entertainment And Productivity On-The-Go

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Editor's Summary:

The new Iconia X12 tablet features a 12.6-inch, 2.5K AMOLED display at 60 Hz and 400 nits brightness for vibrant colors and high-quality images, paired with quad stereo speakers for immersive experiences

Equipped with productivity and creativity-boosting tools; optional stylus pen[1] and detachable keyboard[1], plus a portfolio case that doubles as a multi-angle stand for added usability

Boasts superb performance powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 processor and compatibility with the latest apps, games, and features on the Android 14 OS A great on-the-go device to capture every moment with high mega-pixel front and back cameras paired with thin-and-light design and a 10,000 mAh battery

with fast-charging capability

BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today introduced the new Iconia X12 (X12-11), an AMOLED-display tablet designed to boost productivity and entertainment experiences. Users can maximize the split-screen feature for work, high color contrast for content, and smooth frames when playing on its massive 12.6-inch AMOLED (2560X1600) panel with a fast 60 Hz refresh rate and 400 nits brightness. The Acer Iconia X12 is also equipped with quad stereo speakers for rich, immersive audio. The tablet's usability is further enhanced with a series of accessories that boost productivity and creativity, including an option for an aluminum stylus pen, a portfolio case with a stylus slot and adjustable, multi-angle stand, plus a detachable Bluetooth keyboard with trackpad for added typing/scrolling options. The Iconia X12 also features a front 8 MP camera and a back 13 MP camera with flash and autofocus for great video calling and image capturing with true-to-life color reproduction. It runs on Android 14 and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 processor, built on a highly efficient 6 nm chip to enable fast display, smooth streaming, and reliable connectivity. The device sports a sophisticated but durable thin-and-light aluminum alloy chassis, weighing just 600 g and 6.7 mm thin, and draped in an olivine black colorway. Along with its 10,000 mAh battery capacity and quick-charging capability, the Iconia X12 is a trendy and convenient digital companion that can be easily carried and used within the environment. With 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM, up to 256 GB UFS storage, and a microSD slot of up to 1 TB, the Iconia X12 maintains responsive performance and provides plenty of memory space for storing files and data. It also supports Wi-Fi 5, GPS, Bluetooth 5.2, and USB Type-C for reliable connectivity. Specifications

Name Acer Iconia X12 Model X12-11 Operating System Android 14 OS Processor MediaTek Helio G99 Octa-Core processor Memory 8 GB LPDDR4X Storage 128 GB/ 256 GB UFS microSDTM capacity: Up to 1 TB Display 12.6" AMOLED (2560X1600), 60 Hz, 400 nits brightness, in-cell touch module Audio 1W stereo speakers x4 Camera Front: 8 MP Back: 13 MP with flash, autofocus Ports

USB Type-C port, microSD slot, earphone jack Battery 10, 000 mAh (3.8 V), supports quick charging Wireless and Networking Wi-Fi 5, dual-band 2.4 G/ 5 G, GPS, Bluetooth 5.2 Dimensions and weight 283.2 (W) x 186.6 (D) x 6.7 (H) mm Weight: 600 g

Pricing and Availability

The Acer Iconia X12 (X12-11) will be available in North America in January 2025, starting at USD 349; in EMEA in January 2025, starting at EUR 369; and in China in January 2025, starting at RMB 2,688.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To find out about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office or retailer via .

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. As Acer evolves with the industry and changing lifestyles, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another, creating ecosystems and opening up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. Acer's 7,700 employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit for more information.

