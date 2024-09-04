(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLDE,“BLADE”), a global Urban Air Mobility company that runs scheduled flights year-round between Nice and Monaco every 30 minutes, announces its interline partnership with leading global airline, Qatar Airways. This partnership enables Qatar Airways to to or from Monaco on a single ticket, seamlessly connecting from their commercial airline to a BLADE helicopter that will fly them into the heart of Monaco. Upon landing at the Monte Carlo heliport, a BLADE limousine service will drive them to their hotel/local destination.



In addition to Qatar Airways and BLADE's obsession with exceptional passenger experience, they share a passion for Formula One. Qatar Airways is the Global Partner and Official Airline of Formula 1® (F1®) and BLADE flies more passengers to the Monaco Grand Prix than to any other event worldwide.

"We are constantly looking for new ways to enhance the interactions our passengers have with BLADE. From our new lounges in Nice and Monaco to this seamless single-ticket experience with Qatar Airways, especially during the Monaco Grand Prix," says Melissa Tomkiel, BLADE President and General Counsel. "We are delighted to offer this capability to passengers traveling to Monaco, and we look forward to extending this partnership to other popular private flight destinations serviced by BLADE across their network in Europe and the United States."

Flying BLADE back from Monaco to Nice Airport, passengers will have the additional advantage of having their luggage checked from Monaco all the way to their ticketed destination. Upon arrival at Nice Airport, they will be escorted to an exclusive, expedited, helipad-side security check-in, cleared for customs, and dropped off directly at their gate, bypassing the public security queues.

Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Thierry Antinori, said:“As the World's Best Airline, we continue to enhance services to our passengers through this partnership with BLADE. This collaboration will provide an exclusive experience in line with the excellent service Qatar Airways is known for, allowing our passengers to experience quick, efficient and scenic routes to some of the most sought-after destinations. This is especially significant to us as the Global Partner and Official Airline of Formula 1®, as it allows passengers to attend world-class events such as the Monaco Grand Prix though a single ticket."

The Qatar partnership represents another milestone in BLADE's strategy to align with the most important air carriers in the world. BLADE recently announced a partnership with Emirates and is now in the second year of its New York-based partnership with JetBlue Airways.

About Blade

BLADE is a technology-powered, global urban air mobility platform committed to reducing travel friction by enabling cost-effective air transportation alternatives to some of the most congested ground routes in the U.S. and abroad. No company flies more people in and out of city centers than BLADE. See BLADE's helicopter and jet charter routes . With BLADE, you can book by-the-seat on scheduled flights between Manhattan and JFK or Newark airports, between Vancouver and Victoria in Canada and between Nice and Monaco in Europe.

For more information, visit flyblade.com/investors .

About Qatar Airways

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways won the 'World's Best Airline' for the unprecedented eighth time at the 2024 World Airline Awards, managed by the international air transport rating organisation, Skytrax. Qatar Airways has been the World's Best Airline in 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2022, and 2024. The airline continues to be synonymous with excellence, also taking home, 'World's Best Business Class', 'World's Best Business Class Airline Lounge', and 'Best Airline in the Middle East'. As leaders in industry innovation and digital adoption, Qatar Airways was also recently voted the 'World's Best Airline Website' by World Travel Tech Awards.

Qatar Airways was the first Airline in the Middle East to be certified to the highest level of IATA's Environmental Assessment (IEnvA) programme, based on recognised environmental management system principles (such as ISO 14001). As an inaugural signatory to the Buckingham Palace Declaration in March 2016, Qatar Airways became the first airline globally to be certified to the industry standard for the prevention of illegal wildlife trafficking in aviation.

Qatar Airways currently flies to over 170 destinations worldwide, connecting through its Doha hub, Hamad International Airport, the 'World's Best Airport', as voted by Skytrax in 2021, 2022, and 2024. In 2024, Hamad International Airport also received the 'Best Airport in the Middle East' accolade for 10 consecutive years, as well as 'World's Best Airport Shopping' for the second year in a row.

