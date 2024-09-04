PwC India launches Centre of Excellence for SAP® Business Technology Platform to drive enterprise innovation

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 03 September, 2024: PwC India today announced the launch of its Centre of Excellence for SAP® Business Technology Platform. Through this initiative, driven in collaboration with SAP India, enterprise customers will have access to PwC India’s innovative, ready-to-use solutions which will enable them to transform their business processes across the ERP value chain. SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) is an innovative Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) offering, that brings together data and analytics, artificial intelligence, low-code, no-code and pro-code app development, automation, and integration in one, unified environment.

This collaboration aims to accelerate digital transformation for enterprises by leveraging SAP’s cutting-edge technologies and PwC India’s extensive industry expertise. Through the entre of Excellence for SAP® Business Technology Platform, PwC India will be able to deliver significant benefits to enterprise customers in India, including faster time to market, and the ability to customise cloud-based technologies to fit their business needs. It will also help enterprise clients harness the full potential of SAP BTP to innovate on top of their installed SAP systems, by extending and integrating new applications and systems on SAP BTP. Starting with the Import Export Manager, which has been developed by the PwC India team in SAP BTP for public cloud customers, PwC India will provide a comprehensive trade management tool. This solution streamlines export and import processes by automating compliance, improving documentation accuracy, and offering real-time visibility into trade transactions.

Commenting on the launch, Sudipta Bandyopadhyay, Partner and SAP Alliance Leader, PwC India said, “Indian businesses are digitally transforming with SAP solutions and related technologies. This launch of the Centre of Excellence for SAP® Business Technology Platform will enable clients to customise SAP applications, empowering the business users to connect processes, make decisions with confidence and significantly accelerate business innovation.”

Vivek Belgavi, Partner and Leader - Alliances and Ecosystems, PwC India said, “Digital transformation has impacted all industries and continues to significantly alter how companies conduct their business. With this collaboration, PwC India can provide a seamless foundation for digital innovation across business functions and drive sustainable growth and enhanced efficiency for its clients.”

As business processes increase in complexity, the demand for swift implementation of innovative solutions has intensified. In recent years, PwC India has developed numerous industry solutions and assets using the latest technologies to drive digital transformation for its clients. These solutions are highly scalable and adaptable, effectively addressing crucial gaps in industry processes, sustainability, and technical migration.

Nitish Agrawal, Chief Partner Officer, SAP Indian Subcontinent, added, “This announcement highlights a strategic move to enhance digital transformation through the establishment of a Centre of Excellence for SAP® Business Technology Platform in collaboration with PwC India. Together, we aim to drive AI-led innovation, promote a culture of knowledge and collaboration, and implement standardised processes. This initiative will help our customers maximise their technological investments, ultimately leading to substantial business improvements and the significant benefits offered by SAP BTP.”

The Centre of Excellence for SAP® Business Technology Platform is focused on driving digital transformation by providing expert advisory services, comprehensive training programs, and tailored industry-specific solutions. This initiative also fosters a collaborative ecosystem, bringing together PwC India, SAP, and industry leaders to innovate and address unique business challenges.





MENAFN04092024005232011781ID1108635940