Orient Insurance opens new kiosk at Dubai Festival City Mall, making insurance more accessible for customers
(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) UAE, 3 September 2024- Orient Insurance, a prominent insurance company in the Middle East and a subsidiary of Al-Futtaim Group, opened recently its new kiosk at Dubai Festival City Mall. Mr. Omer Elamin, President, Orient Group, inaugurated the new kiosk, which is designed to offer streamlined customer experiences.
With an aim to enhance customer accessibility and offer a more convenient way to access the company’s insurance services and products, Orient Insurance made this strategic move. Located between IKEA and Carrefour, the kiosk offers customers user-friendly experiences and on-site assistance from trained staff. Visitors can further explore various insurance policy options, get personalized consultations and instant quotes.
This further highlights the company’s steadfast commitment towards customer-centricity and ensuring access to its insurance services effortlessly.
