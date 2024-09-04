Blue Matter Hires New Principal, John Bonasera, Expanding Capabilities In Organizational Strategy And Effectiveness

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Matter is pleased to announce that it has hired John Bonasera as a Principal in its New York office.

John officially joined the firm on September 3 and will play a key role in helping to expand the firm's capabilities in organizational strategy, design, and effectiveness.



John Bonasera, Blue Matter Consulting's newest Principal, focused on biopharmaceutical organizational strategy and effectiveness

Mr. Bonasera will join Blue Matter's existing team focused on organizational strategy, design, and effectiveness, led by Howard Brock.

John brings nearly 25 years of experience to his new role at Blue Matter, which includes leadership roles in the biopharma industry, as well as consulting.

John spent 11 years at Boehringer Ingelheim, where he most recently led an internal consulting group in the U.S. with extensive experience in organizational transformation.

John previously led a customer-facing effectiveness team at Boehringer and held customer-facing roles at multiple companies.

In addition, John's consulting background includes four years at Campbell Alliance (now Syneos Health Consulting).



"I've partnered with John for many years on both the client and consulting side," said Howard Brock.

"John brings an actionable perspective with the breadth of his industry and consulting experience.

He has always delivered a tremendous impact for his customers, whether it be his colleagues at Boehringer Ingelheim or his clients in consulting.

We are very excited to have him join our team, and it will be great to work together again."

John will focus on organizational strategy, design, and effectiveness across all key functions within the biopharma industry. He brings a particular passion and set of skills for excellence in customer-facing teams and will bolster Blue Matter's growing capabilities in that area.

John's educational background includes an MBA from the NYU Stern School of Business and a BA in Biological Sciences from Binghamton University.



About Blue Matter

Blue Matter ( ) is a strategic consulting firm serving the life sciences industry.

From its offices in North America, Europe and Asia, Blue Matter serves pharmaceutical and biotech companies around the globe.

The firm helps clients maximize value at the product, portfolio, and organization levels with a focus on corporate and product strategy in complex markets, as well as organizational effectiveness.

