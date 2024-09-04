Integrated Ventures Acquires 51% Stake In Gettrim (TM), Telemedicine Platform With Focus On Expansion Into Booming GLP-1 Powered Weight Loss Market

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Ventures (OTCQB: INTV ), a holdings company, focused on technology, digital assets and consumer-focused investments, is excited to announce (1) formation and launch of our second, fully funded, 100% owned subsidiary - MedWellDirect, LLC, Direct-To-Consumer (D2C) telemedicine solutions provider, mainly for and GLP-1 products and (2) of 51% stake in GetTrim (TM), owned by Healthy Lifestyle USA – an innovative telemedicine weight loss services provider.

This strategic move positions Integrated Ventures at the forefront of the rapidly expanding medical weight loss industry, which is experiencing significant growth driven by the increasing consumer adoption of new medications such as Semaglutide and Tirzepatide.

Healthy Lifestyle USA has developed and launched two consumer-targeted platforms, GetTrim

and JoinTrim, each offering unique and effective weight loss solutions, tailored to a wide audience. The dual-platform strategy, supported by advanced technological infrastructure and sophisticated marketing funnels, is designed to deliver accessible, effective, and personalized weight loss services. By integrating cutting-edge telemedicine capabilities with a robust tech stack, Healthy Lifestyle USA, aims to create seamless, high-quality solutions and experiences for consumers, seeking safe and effective medical weight loss options.

The acquisition comes at a pivotal moment for the industry. Many telemedicine companies have demonstrated the immense potential in this market, indicating a strong shift toward telemedicine-based weight loss solutions. GetTim + JoinTrim platform is trademarked and well-positioned to build on this success with its integrated telemedicine platforms for online consultations, real-time customer communication, and secure transactions. By leveraging outsourced customer service models and third-party marketing funnels, the program is strategically designed to enhance user experience and achieve high conversion rates.

Healthy Lifestyle USA's platforms are built on a unified, cloud-based architecture that offers scalability, reliability, and security, compliant with HIPAA and GDPR regulations. Advanced reporting and analytics provide real-time insights into user behavior and treatment outcomes, utilizing machine-learning algorithms to enhance user experience and service delivery. The intuitive user interface ensures a seamless experience across all devices and telehealth features, further enhancing the comprehensive e-commerce functionalities.

Compliant with regulations to operate and provide medical consulting services in 49 states, including major markets like California, Florida, Texas, and New York, the GetTrim platform is well-positioned to reach a broad audience across the United States. This extensive reach aligns with Integrated Ventures' growth strategy to become a leading player in the medical weight loss sector.

Steve Rubakh, CEO of Integrated Ventures, Inc., commented, "The acquisition of GetTrim is the engine to our multi-faceted B2C/D2C growth strategy and reinforces our commitment to investing in high-growth sectors. The Get Trim program, with its dual-platform approach and cutting-edge technology, is uniquely positioned to address the growing consumer demand for medical weight loss solutions like Semaglutide and Tirzepatide. We are excited to work closely with the Healthy Lifestyle USA team to scale these platforms, enhance user experience, and drive long-term shareholder value. Note that additional details, related this transaction are available via 8K, filed with SEC on 09/03/2024."

About Integrated Ventures, Inc: Integrated Ventures, Inc. is a diversified holdings company that develops, acquires, operates, and invests in businesses with high growth potential. The Company's current operations consist of: (1) digital currency mining and hosting, (2) MedWell USA, LLC - B2B procurement agency specializing in the health and wellness sector, with a focus on medical weight loss and GLP-1 products and targets medical offices, wellness clinics, gyms, and online telemedicine companies and (3)

MedWell Direct, LLC – operator of D2B/B2C telemedicine platform that connects

consumers with licensed healthcare providers and provides weight loss management services driven by GLP-1 products.

Safe Harbor Statement: The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, and various other factors beyond the company's control.

