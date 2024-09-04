Novavax To Participate In Upcoming September Conferences

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, (Nasdaq: NVAX ), a global company advancing protein-based vaccines with its Matrix-MTM adjuvant, today announced that it will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Conference: Fireside Chat

Date: Monday, September 9, 2024 Time: 3:30 – 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) Location: New York City, New York Moderator: Vernon Bernardino, Managing Director, Senior Healthcare Analyst Novavax participants: Jim Kelly, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer and Robert Walker, MD, Senior Vice President, Chief Medical Officer and Interim Head, Research and Development



Conference

Event: Investor Meetings Date: Monday, September 9, 2024





Baird 2024 Global Healthcare Conference: Presentation

Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2024 Time: 3:10 – 3:40 p.m. ET Location: New York City, New York Novavax participants: Jim Kelly, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer and Robert Walker, MD, Senior Vice President, Chief Medical Officer and Interim Head, Research and Development



Conference

Event: Investor Meetings Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2024





A replay of the recorded fireside session and presentation will be available through the Events and Presentations page of the Company's website at href="" rel="nofollow" novava

for 30 days from the date of the conference.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX ) promotes improved health by discovering, developing and commercializing innovative vaccines to help protect against serious infectious diseases. Novavax, a global company based in Gaithersburg, Md., U.S., offers a differentiated vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, innovative nanoparticle technology and Novavax's patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response. The Company's portfolio includes its COVID-19 vaccine and its pipeline includes COVID-19-Influenza Combination

and stand-alone influence vaccine candidates. In addition, Novavax's adjuvant is included in the University of Oxford and Serum Institute of India's R21/Matrix-M malaria vaccine. Please visit novavax

and LinkedIn

for more information.

Contacts:

Investors

Erika Schultz

240-268-2022

[email protected]

Media

Giovanna Chandler

202-709-5563

[email protected]

SOURCE Novavax, Inc.