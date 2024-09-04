Thumzup To Promote Adtech Platform At The Main Street Block Party And Day Of The Dog Festival On September 7, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Attendees can earn up to $110 more by posting about their visits to participating Main St. businesses through the Thumzup app



Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thumzup Corporation (“Thumzup” or the“Company”) (OTCQB: TZUP), a leader in innovative social media branding and marketing solutions, is excited to announce its participation in the Main Street Block Party and Day of the Dog Festival, taking place on Saturday, September 7, 2024. Thumzup will host a booth at the event from 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM PT, promoting its proprietary app that allows users to earn cash for their social media posts.

Attendees at the Main Street Block Party and Day of the Dog Festival, the nation's largest pet festival, will have the opportunity to earn $20 by posting about their experience at the event through the Thumzup app. Additionally, they can earn up to $110 more by posting about their visits to participating Main St. businesses, including Dolcenero Gelato, The Bike Shop Santa Monica, Ubatuba Acai, Ashland Hill, Juneshine, Beyond O2, Jinya Ramen, VCA of Santa Monica, Rábano, Jameson's Pub, and the Pump Station.

"We are excited to be a part of the Main Street Block Party and Day of the Dog Festival and offer attendees a unique opportunity to monetize their social media activities," said Robert Steele, CEO and Founder of Thumzup. "This event is a perfect platform to showcase the Thumzup app's capabilities and engage with a vibrant community of pet lovers and local business patrons."

The Main Street Block Party and Day of the Dog Festival is known for its lively atmosphere, featuring a day of music and fun for the whole family. The festival's diverse activities and attractions make it an ideal setting for attendees to discover and interact with Thumzup's innovative social media platform.

The Thumzup app, available on both the App Store and Google Play , empowers users to become brand advocates, enhancing advertisers' visibility while enabling users to monetize their social media activities.

About Thumzup ®

Thumzup Media Corporation (Thumzup) is democratizing the multi-billion-dollar social media branding and marketing industry. Its flagship product, the Thumzup platform, utilizes a robust programmatic advertiser dashboard coupled with a consumer-facing App to enable individuals to get paid cash for posting about participating advertisers on major social media outlets through the Thumzup App. The easy-to-use dashboard allows advertisers to programmatically customize their campaigns. Cash payments are made to App users/creators through PayPal and other major cash apps for approved posts.

Thumzup is a publicly traded company (OTCQB stock ticker: TZUP). For more information, please visit .

Legal Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements about its potential growth, impacts on the advertising industry, plans for potential uplisting, and planned expansion. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

