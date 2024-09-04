Parliament Does Not Back Resignation Of Vereshchuk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada has not approved the resignation of Deputy Prime and Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk.

Yaroslav Zheleznyak, an MP from the Holos faction, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

Only 214 MPs out of the required 226 voted for Vereshchuk's resignation.

According to Zheleznyak, the MPs have requested the presence of officials who submitted their resignations the previous day in the session hall for reporting.

On October 31, 2010, Vereshchuk was elected mayor of Rava-Ruska from the Strong Ukraine party.

In the 2019 parliamentary elections, she was elected as a member of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine from the Servant of the People party, No.29 on the list.

Parliament fails to approve resignation of StateHead Koval

On November 4, 2021, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Iryna Vereshchuk as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories.

On the evening of September 3, Vereshchuk announced on social media that she had tendered her resignation.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada received resignation letters from Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna, Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshyn, Minister of Justice Denys Maliuska, Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Ruslan Strilets, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba, Head of the State Property Fund Vitaliy Koval.