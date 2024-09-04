Parliament Dismisses Vice PM For European Integration Stefanishyna

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has approved the resignation of Deputy Prime for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna.

Yaroslav Zheleznyak, an MP from the Holos faction, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, 241 MPs voted in favor of her resignation.

Olha Stefanishyna was appointed Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine on June 4, 2020. Before that, she had worked as Director General of the Office for Coordination of European and Euro-Atlantic Integration.

On September 3, Stefanishyna tendered her resignation to the Verkhovna Rada.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada received resignation letters from Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk,

Head of the State Property Fund Vitaliy Koval, Minister of Justice Denys Maliuska, Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Ruslan Strilets, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba, and Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin.