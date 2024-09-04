Istisu Substation To Enhance Power Supply For Key Kalbajar Facilities
Nazrin Abdul
The new 110/35 kV "Istisu" substation is set to improve
electricity supply for vital facilities in the Kalbajar region,
including the "Istisu" sanatorium and the "Istisu" mineral water
plant.
Rashad Ibrahimov, Deputy Head of the Garabagh Regional Operation
of "Azerishig" OJSC, explained that the substation is powered
through a 110 kV double-circuit overhead line from the 110/35 kV
Kalbajar substation, Azernews reports.
The new substation will connect with the 110/35 kV "Gorchu" and
"Lachin" substations, creating a 110 kV circular electricity supply
network. It features two 110 kV 40 MVA transformers, modern 110 and
35 kV switchgear, and is integrated with an automated SCADA
dispatching system. The substation is equipped with remote control
telecommunication devices, advanced electronic relay protection,
and automation systems.
Future plans include extending power lines to areas such as
Istisu, Alagoller, Zaylik, and Zar using 35 kV self-supporting
insulated wires to ensure reliable electricity supply to
residential zones. The substation is also designed to incorporate
renewable energy sources and includes facilities for staff, with
landscaped surroundings, planted trees, and an irrigation
system.
On September 2, President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated the 110/35 kV
"Istisu" substation in the Istisu settlement of the Kalbajar
region.
