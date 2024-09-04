Istisu Substation To Enhance Power Supply For Key Kalbajar Facilities

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The new 110/35 kV "Istisu" substation is set to improve electricity for vital facilities in the Kalbajar region, including the "Istisu" sanatorium and the "Istisu" mineral water plant.

Rashad Ibrahimov, Deputy Head of the Garabagh Regional Operation of "Azerishig" OJSC, explained that the substation is powered through a 110 kV double-circuit overhead line from the 110/35 kV Kalbajar substation, Azernews reports.

The new substation will connect with the 110/35 kV "Gorchu" and "Lachin" substations, creating a 110 kV circular electricity supply network. It features two 110 kV 40 MVA transformers, modern 110 and 35 kV switchgear, and is integrated with an automated SCADA dispatching system. The substation is equipped with remote control telecommunication devices, advanced electronic relay protection, and automation systems.

Future plans include extending power lines to areas such as Istisu, Alagoller, Zaylik, and Zar using 35 kV self-supporting insulated wires to ensure reliable electricity supply to residential zones. The substation is also designed to incorporate renewable energy sources and includes facilities for staff, with landscaped surroundings, planted trees, and an irrigation system.

On September 2, President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated the 110/35 kV "Istisu" substation in the Istisu settlement of the Kalbajar region.