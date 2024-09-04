L'oréal Paris Inducts 10 Female Pioneers Into Its Signature Philanthropic Initiative, Women Of Worth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) In its 19th year, the program recognizes ten extraordinary women who ignite change within their communities through nonprofit work

L'Oréal Paris

USA

announces the

2024 L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth honorees, recognizing 10 incredible non-profit leaders from across the nation who work to drive positive change for some of the nation's most pressing issues.

In its 19th year, 2024 L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth now represents

an incredible network of 190 honorees who champion a diverse range of causes and embody the program's commitment to empowerment. To amplify each woman's cause, all 10 honorees will receive a $25,000 grant from intermediary grant partner GlobalGiving , to help fuel their endeavors. Additionally, the honorees will receive mentorship from L'Oréal Paris on how to enhance business efforts as well as increased visibility through the brand's national platforms.

"Each of these women are the embodiment of our tagline 'Because You're Worth It," said

L'Oréal Paris USA President, Ali Goldstein. "In our nearly 20 years of recognizing female trailblazers, it never ceases to amaze me how we continue to build a strong community of female founders who are leading positive change within their respective industries."

In partnership with Points of Light, the global leader in volunteering and service, and nonprofit program partner of 18 years, L'Oréal Paris has selected:



Danelle Umstead – Salt Lake City, UT; Founder, Sisters in Sports Foundation (SIS): empowers women with disabilities to find belonging in sports and beyond



Hillary Cohen – Los Angeles, CA; Co-Founder/CEO, Every Day Action : redistributes unused meals to aid those facing food insecurity in Los Angeles



Jahnavi Rao – Philadelphia, PA; Founder/President, New Voters , engages high school students through nonpartisan near-peer mentorship to ensure youth voices are heard in politics



Laura Pahules – Phoenix, AZ; Founder/President, Control Alt Delete : equips crisis response assistance for individuals to escape domestic violence situations



Lisa Hoeve – Grand Rapids, MI; Founder/CEO , Hope Pkgs : supplies "first night bags" full of necessities for kids entering the foster care system



Meymuna Hussein-Cattan – Los Angeles, CA; Founder/CEO, Tiyya Foundation : empowers displaced people with critical resources needed to build new lives



Rania Zuri – Morgantown, WV; Founder/CEO, The LITEArary Society : pushes to end book deserts for disadvantaged preschool children



Sheri Mathis – Dallas, TX; President, Mammogram Poster Girl : provides support and resources for early breast cancer screenings for women of limited means



Dr. Tonya Stafford – Dallas, TX; Founder/Executive Director, It's Going To Be OK, Inc. : provides direct trauma-informed services and support to survivors of human trafficking

Wawa Gatheru – Philadelphia, PA; Founder/Executive Director, Black Girl Environmentalism : empowers of Black youth to become the next generation of climate activists and leaders

"It was an honor being a part of the judging process in selecting this year's honoree class and learning about the amazing causes these women have created," said actress and brand spokeswoman,

Aja Naomi King.

To further raise awareness for honorees' organizations, L'Oréal Paris has partnered with Warner Bros. Discovery's Courageous brand studio to produce a storytelling campaign, highlighting each woman's extraordinary journey and philanthropic achievements. These branded vignettes will be distributed across the ad-supported tier of MAX

and will direct audiences to learn more.

