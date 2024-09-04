Acer Expands Its Copilot+ PC Line With New Swift 14 AI And Swift Go 14 AI Laptops



New Acer Swift Go 14 AI delivers exceptional responsiveness and multi-day battery life, and Copilot+ PC experiences powered by a Snapdragon® X Plus 8-core processor with an integrated NPU that delivers 45 TOPS of AI performance

Acer Swift 14 AI combines the new AMD RyzenTM AI 300 Series processors with AMD XDNATM 2 architecture and up to 50 NPU TOPS[1]

of AI processing power and up to a color-rich OLED display[2]

option in a premium ultra-thin chassis

New Swift Copilot+ PCs[3] help boost productivity and security with Acer's suite of on-device AI solutions and stay connected with blazing-fast speeds with Wi-Fi 7 support The Swift 14 AI will receive free updates to Copilot+ PC experiences later this year[3]

BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Acer today expanded its Copilot+ PC lineup[3] with the new Swift Go 14 AI and Swift 14 AI laptops, delivering versatile performance and elevated productivity with incredible battery life.

The Swift Go 14 AI features the latest Snapdragon® X Plus 8-core processor in an ultra-portable design. Acer also announced the Swift 14 AI featuring the new AMD RyzenTM AI 300 Series processors which leverage the advanced AMD XDNATM 2 architecture to utilize greater AI processing power and performance without compromise. Whether creating, working, or streaming on-the-go, these Copilot+ PCs streamline daily tasks and workloads more efficiently and enable Acer's on-device AI applications to help elevate users' digital experiences.

"Our new Swift AI PCs reflect our commitment to continue enhancing the way users work, learn, and play through our devices," said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, Acer Inc. "The new Swift laptops are powered by some of the most powerful AI processors available today, and we are excited to bring the latest advancements and PC experiences to the hands of more people."

Copilot+ PC Experiences and Acer's Suite of AI Features

Copilot+ PCs help users experience new ways of interacting, creating, and communicating on their Swift devices. Cocreator[4]

helps users bring their ideas to life by taking descriptions and generating new images in nearly real time. Live Captions[4,5] can translate spoken words from 44 languages and present English speech captions in real-time, whether it is a live video, movie dialogue, or YouTube clip. Windows Studio Effects[4] comes with AI-boosted features such as Background Blur, Eye Contact, Automatic Framing, Portrait Light and Creative Filters to improve lighting and make users look their best in their virtual meetings, livestreams or video calls. Copilot, the everyday AI companion, is also accessible with a single click of the dedicated Copilot key.

Acer's AI-designed applications are also available on the Swift AI laptops, making these great go-to devices for everyday use. The AcerSense utility application helps users take seamless control of the laptops for system changes, check-ups, quick access to available AI features, and customizations with one click of the AcerSense key. Acer's AI-enhanced conferencing tools in the Acer PurifiedViewTM 2.0 and Acer PurifiedVoiceTM 2.0 work together to ensure users look and sound their best when communicating online. These can be instantly accessed and configured with the help of the intuitive Acer QuickPanel that automatically appears when a device detects that the webcam and microphone are activated. Acer User Sensing ensures data shown on the screen stays protected even when the owner is away. With a built-in proximity sensor, the secure PCs accurately detect the user's presence based on distance and movement. This prompts the screen to lock automatically when users move away from the laptops. Once they return, they can easily log back in with Windows Hello.



Acer Swift Go 14 AI: Copilot+ PC Designed for All

Acer's Copilot+ PCs are now available on its Swift Go line of accessible and high-performance laptops to support the productivity and efficiency that everyday users yearn for. The Swift Go 14 AI

(SFG14-01)

is powered by the Snapdragon X Plus platform, with 8 high-performance CPU cores that clock up to 3.4 GHz, and integrated Qualcomm® HexagonTM NPU that delivers up to 45 TOPS. It is equipped with up to 32 GB LPDDR5X memory and up to 1 TB NVMe PCIe Gen 4 SSD, ensuring seamless multi-tasking operations and providing abundant storage space for files. With the Snapdragon X Plus 8-core processor at the helm and compatibility with hundreds of premium apps that are optimized for Snapdragon architecture, the Swift Go 14 runs smoothly and efficiently for up to 28 hours of video playback[6], even through demanding workloads.

For entertainment scenarios, the Swift Go 14 AI amazes with up to a stunning 14.5-inch WQXGA (2560X1600) IPS display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and support for 100% sRGB color gamut. The display also qualified for the RPF 50 rating, indicating 50% blue light reduction and more than 20% less blue light toxicity. Users will also appreciate the sound quality from its dual speakers infused with DTS:X Ultra audio. It also includes a 1440p QHD IR camera with privacy shutter to ensure online interactions are crystal clear and privacy is protected even when the camera is not in use.

These features have all been incorporated into the new laptop's sleek and stylish design. As symbols of the device's AI-readiness and refined capabilities, it is marked with an AI icon on the top cover of the thin aluminum chassis and an AI Activity Indicator on the touchpad that illuminates when the NPU or Copilot is in use. The 180o hinge design lets users maximize the device from different angles and enables opening the device with one hand. It also comes with ample ports for connectivity with two USB 4.0 Type-C ports that support fast-charging, two USB Type-A ports, plus Wi-Fi 7 and BluetoothTM 5.4 for speedy and reliable connection.

Acer Swift 14 AI: Brilliant Copilot+ PC Experiences with new AMD Ryzen AI 300 Processors

The Acer

Swift 14 AI

(SF14-61/T) is designed to adapt to any working style or computing demands, helping uplift users' capabilities with generative AI tools and assistants available on the device. Going through intense workloads and multitasking on the AI PC is a breeze as it is powered by up to an AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 processor[7]

for responsive and power-efficient processing of local AI workloads. Upgraded with an AMD XDNA 2 architecture and stacked with up to 10 high-performance "Zen 5" cores, the new AMD processors deliver up to 50 NPU TOPS[1] of AI processing power while maintaining extended hours of battery life, with up to 27 hours of video playback[6]. This is complemented by up to 32 GB LPDDR5X memory and up to 2 TB NVMe PCIe Gen 4 storage for responsive task execution.

All that power is housed under the Swift 14 AI's premium and adaptive ultra-thin design. The laptop opens to a full 180o for greater usability and could easily be transported as it weighs just 1.32 kg. Adding more convenience for users, the device features a dedicated Copilot key on the backlit keyboard that ignites the eye-catching Activity Indicator on the touchpad when the AI-powered assistant is activated.

Viewing content is almost true-to-life when watching through the Swift 14 AI, with up to an ultra-rich 14-inch OLED WQXGA (2880x1800) display with VESA DisplayHDRTM TrueBlack 500 and Eyesafe 2.0 certification. It boasts a peak brightness of 500 nits and a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1 for vibrant and lifelike visuals. Alternatively, it also comes with an option for WQXGA IPS display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and touchscreen capabilities for more interactive experiences. The device's audiovisual performance is also impressive with dual speakers enhanced with DTS:X Ultra technology for immersive sound and a 1440p QHD IR HDR camera with privacy shutter. Staying connected is made effortless with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, along with various port options with two USB Type-C ports (supporting USB 4 and USB charging), two USB Type-A 3.2 ports, and HDMI 2.1.

Pricing and Availability

The Acer Swift Go 14 AI (SFG14-01) will be available in North America in September, starting at USD 999.99; in EMEA in September, starting at EUR 999, and in Australia in Q4 2024, starting at AUD 1,399.

The Acer Swift 14 AI (SF14-61/T) will be available in North America in September, starting at USD 1,199.99; in EMEA in September, starting at USD 1,199.99, and in Australia in Q4 2024, starting at AUD 2,799.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via .

