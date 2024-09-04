Introducing Vult: The Private Cloud That Ensures No One Can Read Or Sell Your Data

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) San Francisco, CA, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Züs, the secure cloud storage provider, is excited to announce the launch of Vult, a private storage app for consumers. Vult provides unparalleled privacy in digital storage, offering individuals a secure solution that ensures nobody but you can read your files. For more information, visit .

Absolute Data Privacy – Only You Can Read Your Files.

With Vult, you need a key to upload and download data, you are the sole gatekeeper of your data. Only you decide who can access your files-neither Züs nor any third party, including the government, can look at your files. Vult ensures that your personal digital life remains completely private and secure at all times.

Private Sharing Made Easy.

Vult is the only app that lets you easily share encrypted files with others by generating a unique key using both the sender's and recipient's accounts. This ensures complete control over who can access your files, enabling safe collaboration without any risk of breaches.

Because the key is unique to both parties and the data is fragmented across multiple servers, unauthorized access is virtually impossible.

Security Against Hackers and Breaches.

Your data's security is paramount. Vult protects it by breaking your files into fragments and storing them across multiple data centers. This means that even if one server is compromised, your data remains safe, as no single location holds enough information to access your files. This secures you from hackers, breaches, and ransomware.

Sign up for Vult now to experience unmatched privacy and security. To get started, check out our website. . Upload your event or travel photo collection and share it on Twitter or Facebook.

CONTACT: Züs Network Marketing: Tiago Souza Email: tiago@0chain.net Business Inquiries: Brendon Lauster Email: ...ork Website: