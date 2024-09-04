Westwood Hart Announces Launch Of New Retail E-Commerce Platform

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Malibu, CA, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Westwood Hart, a bespoke tailoring company with over five decades of experience, has announced the launch of its new retail platform. This development marks a significant expansion in the company's operations, enabling it to offer its hand-made custom suits , coats, and dress shirts to a global clientele through digital means.

Founded by master tailor Peter Lau, Westwood Hart has built its reputation on traditional tailoring methods and attention to detail. The company, now led by Peter's son Vincent Lau, has adapted these time-honored practices for the digital age. This transition represents a notable shift in the bespoke tailoring industry, traditionally reliant on in-person fittings and consultations.

Central to Westwood Hart's offering is their strong partnership with prestigious fabric mills. The company has cultivated long-standing relationships with renowned suppliers such as Dormeuil, Scabal, Holland & Sherry, Loro Piana, Vitale Barberis Canonico, Guabello, E.Thomas, Marzoni, Filarte, Reda, Lanifico Cerruti and Ermenegildo Zegna. These partnerships, some spanning several decades, ensure a consistent supply of high-quality fabrics and allow Westwood Hart to offer customers exclusive or limited-edition materials. The fabric selection includes over 1,000 choices, encompassing a variety of materials, including fine wools, luxurious cashmeres, smooth silks, and breathable cotton blends. This diverse range caters to varied preferences and climates, from lightweight summer fabrics to robust winter weaves. The company's close collaboration with these mills also enables it to stay at the forefront of fabric innovations and sustainability initiatives in the textile industry.

The platform's garment customization features include a comprehensive suite of options, offering multiple styles not typically seen on other made-to-measure suits online platforms. Customers can choose from a wide range of single and double-breasted styles, various front button configurations, and diverse pocket styles. The platform also allows for customization of vent styles and even offers the option to select contrast thread color for stitching, providing an additional level of personalization. Furthermore, customers have the flexibility to order additional trousers or add a vest to create a three-piece suit.

In addition to these style choices, customers can select from 64 types of suit buttons, including materials such as horn, bone, corozo, and mother-of-pearl. The company provides 88 varieties of printed fancy linings, in addition to a selection of classic plain color pure silk Bemberg linings. A unique feature of the company's unique“design your own suit” service is the option for bespoke linings, allowing customers to incorporate personal images or designs into their garments.

Westwood Hart's manufacturing process adheres to sartorial traditional tailoring methods, adapted for remote clientele. Each garment begins with a hand-drafted paper pattern created based on the customer's measurements. The company employs full canvas construction for its suits, using horsehair canvas hand-sewn into the garment. This method, according to tailoring tradition, allows the garment to mold to the wearer's body over time, enhancing fit and comfort.

To address the challenges of remote fitting, Westwood Hart has implemented a multi-faceted approach to obtaining accurate measurements. Customers have the option to submit measurements taken by a friend or a local tailor following a simple guide, measure a favorite garment, use standard off-the-rack-sizing with the ability to make tweaks and adjustments, or even send a garment to be replicated. Additionally, the company encourages customers to submit profile photographs, which assist tailors in understanding individual posture and body shape nuances that may affect the fit of their bespoke suit .

The e-commerce platform also facilitates virtual consultations with Westwood Hart's tailors. These consultations aim to replicate the traditional in-store experience, allowing customers to discuss fabric choices, styling preferences, and any specific requirements they may have.

To provide customers with confidence in their online purchases, Westwood Hart has implemented a perfect fit guarantee for issues related to fit or craftsmanship. With the implementation of worldwide shipping, Westwood Hart now extends its bespoke tailoring services to a global clientele.

Vincent Lau, CEO of Westwood Hart, provided context for this digital expansion:“The launch of our e-commerce platform represents a natural evolution for our company. We are adapting our traditional practices to meet the changing needs of our customers while maintaining our commitment to quality and craftsmanship.”

Looking towards the future, Westwood Hart has announced plans to expand its product range. These plans include the introduction of a dedicated women's line, expanding the company's traditionally male-focused offerings. Additionally, the company intends to venture into tailored casual wear, responding to changing fashion trends and customer demands.

This e-commerce launch by Westwood Hart is indicative of broader trends in the fashion industry. It reflects a growing movement towards digital platforms and increased customization options, even in traditionally hands-on sectors like bespoke tailoring . The company's approach of blending traditional craftsmanship with modern technology presents a notable case study in how heritage industries are adapting to the digital age.

The long-term implications of this shift towards online bespoke tailoring remain to be seen. It raises questions about the future of traditional tailoring methods and the potential for technology to bridge the gap between custom and ready-to-wear clothing. As companies like Westwood Hart continue to innovate in this space, they may well be shaping the future of personalized fashion.

Founded by master tailor Peter Lau and now led by his son, Vincent Lau, Westwood Hart is a bespoke tailoring company that offers hand-tailored, hand-sewn menswear from premium materials, including custom suits, sport coats and trousers, designed to each individual's unique specifications and with a perfect fit guarantee.

