(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALBION DEVELOPMENT VCT PLC

LEI Code 213800FDDMBD9QLHLB38

DIVIDEND DECLARATION

The Board of Albion Development VCT PLC declare a second dividend for the year ending 31 December 2024 of 2.40 pence per share to be paid on 30 September 2024 to on the register on 13 September 2024.

For further information please contact

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Tel: 020 7601 1850

4 September 2024