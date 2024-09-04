(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALBION DEVELOPMENT VCT PLC
LEI Code 213800FDDMBD9QLHLB38
DIVIDEND DECLARATION
The Board of Albion Development VCT PLC declare a second dividend for the financial year ending 31 December 2024 of 2.40 pence per share to be paid on 30 September 2024 to shareholders on the register on 13 September 2024.
For further information please contact
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Tel: 020 7601 1850
4 September 2024
