Aisera Collaborates With Microsoft To Offer A Generative AI Platform And Applications For Enterprises

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aisera , a leading developer of generative AI applications and for the enterprise, today announced it is extending Copilot for Microsoft 365 for enterprise-wide and heterogeneous environments. Built on Azure AI, Microsoft 365, and Azure cloud, Aisera's GenAI platform offers scalable and secure AI Copilot and AI Search solutions for enterprise-wide and heterogeneous data lakes/apps/services.

“We are excited to partner with Microsoft to deliver AI Copilot solutions for Enterprises,” said Abhi Maheshwari, CEO of Aisera.“It means that our customers benefit from joint AI Copilot and AI Search that have significantly higher accuracy, lower costs and the highest standards of security and privacy.”

Aisera is transforming the AI Copilot and AI Search by integrating it with a vast array of Apps, Services, Data lakes, systems and processes. With hundreds of integrations and thousands of AI workflows, Aisera empowers businesses to streamline their operations and boost productivity across the enterprise. By offering domain-specific LLMs and custom-built LLMs for various enterprise functions such as Sales, Finance, HR, IT, and Customer Service, Aisera enables companies to optimize their action/process workflows and drive efficiency at scale, transforming the way they operate in the AI era.

“Aisera's collaboration utilizing Microsoft Azure AI and Copilot extensibility sets a new standard for how businesses can enhance operations and productivity, and innovate quickly,” said Srini Raghavan, Vice President, Microsoft Teams Ecosystem.“Aisera's integration with Microsoft Copilot is designed to make generative AI readily accessible with security for enterprise-wide use cases, propelling diverse industries into a new era of innovation and productivity.”

Aisera's enterprise-wide AI Search offers a powerful workplace information retrieval with the power of LLMs that constructs a dynamic knowledge graph for content, intelligently mapping the relationships between people, content, and interactions. By leveraging AI Enterprise Search, businesses can unlock the full potential of their collective knowledge, empowering employees to quickly access the information they need, when they need it. Aisera has further bolstered its solution with its TRAPS framework (Trusted, Responsible, Auditable, Private, and Secure). This ensures that Generative AI platforms and applications developed by Aisera adhere to the highest standards of security, responsible AI, privacy, transparency, accountability, and integrity.

Aisera's generative AI platform and applications are available on the Microsoft Marketplace. This simplifies the purchasing and deployment process for mutual customers that want to integrate these solutions into their businesses.

