Rootstock Software Names Jonathan Skelding New SVP Of Global Alliances

Seasoned executive to enhance strategic Manufacturing ERP partnerships and drive global growth for Rootstock

- Rick Berger, CEO of Rootstock SoftwareHERMOSA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rootstock Software, a recognized leader in the Manufacturing Cloud ERP space, today announced the appointment of Jonathan Skelding as the new Senior Vice President of Global Alliances. Skelding will be responsible for leading Rootstock's global alliances organization to drive growth, partner collaboration, and positive customer outcomes.Rootstock's current Partner Program encompasses a broad ecosystem of partners, including system integrators, resellers, channel and referral partners, as well as complementary technology partners. These partners help manufacturers garner exceptional value from Rootstock ERP, as they assist in implementing, configuring, and optimizing Rootstock to meet their specific needs and objectives.“Jonathan brings the leadership and expertise we need to deepen and broaden our strategic alliances. Partner-focused initiatives will increase business opportunities and revenue, as well as expand our global footprint,” said Rick Berger , CEO of Rootstock Software ( ).“Jonathan's extensive experience in building alliances, particularly in the manufacturing and industrial sectors, will be instrumental in driving our success. In addition, his proven track record of fostering high-performance channels and creating significant value through partnerships makes him the ideal fit for this role.”Skelding will report to Rootstock's new CRO, Andy Brabender, whose appointment was announced just last month.“I am thrilled to be joining Rootstock at such an exciting time,” said Jonathan Skelding.“The manufacturing industry is undergoing a significant transformation driven by increased investments in technology and automation. Rootstock ERP (manufacturing-erp-software/ ) helps manufacturers navigate volatility in the market. And by utilizing partners in our network, manufacturers gain the help they need to overcome challenges and seize new opportunities for growth and digital advancement. I look forward to contributing to Rootstock's global expansion and strengthening our commitment to help manufacturers succeed.”Skelding brings over 30 years of experience in the software industry, with 15 years in executive leadership roles focused on alliances. At ServiceMax, he built and led the company's global alliances organization, contributing to net new pipeline and increasing partner-sourced revenue. Skelding's efforts were pivotal in the company's acquisition by GE Digital. He has also developed alliances for industrial big data analytics, IoT, and LCNC businesses, driving revenue growth and increasing customer acquisition.Earlier in the year, Rootstock launched the Signal Chain Appstore ( ) to help customers find complementary technology and consulting partners to extend and enhance their environments. For more information on Rootstock's partner ecosystem, visit .ABOUT ROOTSTOCKRootstock Software ( ) provides the leading Manufacturing Cloud ERP, which empowers hundreds of manufacturers to turbocharge their operations in today's dynamic, post-pandemic world. Natively built on the Salesforce Platform, Rootstock delivers a future-proof solution. With it, manufacturers gain the agility to continually transform their business to meet evolving customer needs, navigate emerging challenges, and accelerate success. In addition, the "connectability" of Rootstock Cloud ERP gives manufacturers 360° visibility to collaborate with suppliers, trading partners, and the broader value chain. As Rootstock continues to grow, stay tuned to the company's latest LinkedIn posts ( ).

