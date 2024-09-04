Genialis Named Finalist For Biotech Innovation Award At Biotech Week Boston

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Company recognized for advances in RNA- and AI-based diagnostic algorithms; will present new advancements at key in September

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Genialis, the RNA biomarker company, announced today, ahead of the 14th World Clinical Biomarkers & Companion Diagnostics Summit, that it has been named a finalist for the Biotech Week Boston (BWB) Awards in the category of Biotech Innovation. This recognition highlights Genialis' commitment to advancing precision through its innovative biology-first approach to machine learning.The Biotech Innovation award honors companies and organizations that have conceived new or advanced biopharmaceutical products, manufacturing processes, or groundbreaking technologies yielding significant results. Genialis was selected for its application of machine learning to develop RNA biomarkers that have demonstrated significant improvements in predicting patient responses to targeted cancer therapies. A prime example is GenialisTM krasID , a patient classifier introduced at the AACR 2024 Annual Meeting, which stratifies clinical benefit of KRAS inhibition and identifies patients most likely to respond to KRASi with over 84% precision .“We are honored to be recognized by Biotech Week Boston for our efforts to reimagine diagnostic development,” said Rafael Rosengarten, Ph.D., CEO of Genialis.“This nomination highlights our commitment to enable the most informed treatment decisions and improve patient outcomes. We look forward to sharing our latest and greatest at several conferences this September.”Genialis will be participating at various industry events in Boston this month to present new data and additional validation studies that further demonstrate the clinical utility of its diagnostic algorithms. Industry leaders, researchers, and potential collaborators are invited to connect with the team at the 14th World Clinical Biomarkers & Companion Diagnostics Summit (Sept 4-6), PanCAN Scientific Summit 2024 (Sept 14-15), AACR Special Conference: Advances in Pancreatic Cancer Research (Sept 15-18), and the 6th Annual RAS-Targeted Drug Development Summit (Sept 24-26). To schedule a meeting or learn more about Genialis' biomarker programs, please visit or email ....About GenialisGenialis, the RNA biomarker company, is creating a world where healthcare delivers the best possible outcomes for patients, their families, and their communities. Genialis develops and validates clinically actionable biomarkers informed by the world's most ethnographically diverse cancer data sets to better predict patient responses and guide treatment decisions for targeted inhibitors, immunotherapies, and other emerging therapeutic classes. Genialis is trusted by pharma and diagnostics partners, and together, we are transforming medicine through data. For more information, please visit .

