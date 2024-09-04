Cold Chain Science Enterprises Announces Innovative Development In Last-Mile Delivery With The MEDI°COLD BOX

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cold Chain Science Enterprises (CCSE), developer of advanced cold chain solutions, is announcing the MEDI°COLD BOX, an innovative development in temperature-sensitive last-mile delivery technology. A handheld temperature-controlled packaging solution for same-day deliveries, the patent-pending device is designed specifically for use by hospitals, clinics and specialty pharmacies.Temperature control is crucial in the manufacturing, distribution and storage of perishable and thermosensitive pharmaceutical products. While large-scale businesses successfully use cold chain technology to significant effect, organizations operating on a smaller-scale or immediate-need basis can find it more difficult to apply cold chain solutions.The MEDI°COLD BOX solves the practical challenge of last-mile cold chain delivery. Utilizing a patent-pending delivery device alongside PCM (phase change material) blankets, it ensures temperature stability for same-day deliveries of thermosensitive materials.The MEDI°COLD BOX is simple to assemble, easy to carry, reusable and versatile. Its transportation applications include pharmaceuticals, blood products, specimens and samples, vaccines and other biologics.“The MEDI°COLD BOX is a strong showcase of CCSE's commitment to creating cold chain technology that satisfies the needs of organizations and businesses relying on same-day and last-mile deliveries ,” says Jean-Philippe Bédard, Founder & CCSO of CCSE.“It is also a prime example of what's possible when you partner with a business, like SupplyOne Canada, that knows their industry inside and out.”Designed to take advantage of cutting-edge packaging technology, the MEDI°COLD BOX was developed by experts from both CCSE and SupplyOne Canada, a leading provider of innovative custom packaging solutions in North America. The company is also the exclusive supplier of the MEDI°COLD BOX.“SupplyOne Canada works to continually innovate in both the packaging and supply chain industries,” says Ken Wong, President of SupplyOne Canada.“The creation of the MEDI°COLD BOX is yet another successful venture with CCSE, showcasing the importance of packaging technology and highlighting just how strong and fruitful our partnership continues to be.”Please visit for more information on CCSE and the patent-pending MEDI°COLD BOX.-----About Cold Chain Science EnterprisesCold Chain Science Enterprises develops innovative integrated solutions for the temperature-controlled supply chain. Our cold chain systems, including the UNI°COLD digital platform, enable our clients to manufacture, distribute and store thermosensitive goods safely, efficiently and in full compliance. With our professional team and many years of experience in the market, we aim to provide the best services and customized solutions for each client we serve.About SupplyOne CanadaSupplyOne Canada is a leading full-service packaging supplier, consistently recognized and awarded for its leadership in sustainability, innovation, and operational excellence. Formerly known as Crownhill Packaging, we have over 35 years of insight, expertise, and experience in the packaging industry. As part of the SupplyOne family of companies, we're proud to provide you with even greater access to innovative packaging products and services. Let's make your packaging work for you.About Box ReportsBox Reports gets your packaging story in front of the people who need to see it. Whether they're a competitor, supplier, or potential contact in another industry, your announcement will be a can't-miss statement to the packaging world. Our team of insiders have the experience and insight needed to create a story that's clear, concise, and compelling. That's the press release your business deserves.

