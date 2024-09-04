JKS Financial Supports Food Pantry At Light Of Life Rescue Mission

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The company helps fight hunger and support vulnerable communities in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- JKS Financial, a services and wealth management firm, is proud to announce its participation in the Light of Life Rescue Mission's Food Pantry program, reinforcing its commitment to giving back to the local community. As part of this partnership, JKS Financial will contribute volunteer efforts to help provide essential food items to individuals and families in need across the Pittsburgh area.The Light of Life Rescue Mission has long been a beacon of hope in the Pittsburgh community. It offers critical support services to those facing homelessness, poverty, and addiction. The Food Pantry is a vital part of the mission's outreach, supplying nutritious food to those who may otherwise go without.“We are honored to partner with the Light of Life Rescue Mission in their efforts to combat food insecurity,” said Dan Jenkins, Wealth Management Advisor and Managing Partner at JKS Financial.“Supporting our community has always been a core value at JKS Financial, and we believe that everyone deserves access to basic necessities. By volunteering our time to Light of Life, we hope to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who are struggling.”JKS Financial's involvement will include organizing bulk food donations, stocking shelves, checking neighbors in and out, and assisting with shopping the aisles. JKS Financial encourages other local businesses and community members to support this worthy cause. Community partnerships and volunteers are the backbone of the work the Light of Life Rescue Mission strives to complete.For more information on how to get involved or to make a donation, please visit .About JKS FinancialJKS Financial is a Pittsburgh, PA-based financial planning practice for wealth management advisors. Geoff Kasse and Dan Jenkins have more than 55 years of combined experience and offer wealth accumulation, insurance and risk management, wealth preservation, and wealth distribution services. JKS Financial's mission is to provide sound financial planning for all aspects of your wealth management needs. For more information, visit NM.About Northwestern MutualNorthwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 165 years. Through a holistic planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With more than $561 billion in combined company and client assets, $34 billion in revenues, and $2.1 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to nearly five million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and wealth and investment management services. Northwestern Mutual ranked 97 on the 2022 FORTUNE 500 and was recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2022.Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment advisor, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (investment advisory and services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance). Not all Northwestern Mutual representatives are advisors. Only those representatives with "Advisor" in their title or who otherwise disclose their status as an advisor of NMWMC are credentialed as NMWMC representatives to provide investment advisory services.Geoffrey P Kasse and Daniel Keith Jenkins use JKS Financial as a marketing name for doing business as representatives of Northwestern Mutual. JKS Financial is not a registered investment advisor, broker-dealer, insurance agency or federal savings bank.

